Square Enix Announces ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game Reveal For E3 2019

Square Enix has confirmed it will share additional details on the upcoming “Avengers”-themed video game project from Crystal Dynamics at E3 2019.

The company took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 29 with a tweet prompting viewers to tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the “worldwide reveal” of “Marvel’s Avengers,” confirming the official game name.

Tune into Square Enix Live E3 2019 for the worldwide reveal of Marvel’s Avengers. 🗓️ The event – complete with closed captions – begins June 10 at 6PM PT: https://t.co/KNimbY3Ze7 #SquareEnixE3 #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/zYibKtcPS1 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 29, 2019

The “Avengers” game was officially announced in January 2017 alongside a short teaser, which originally referred to it as the “Avengers Project.” Few details were given at the time, though the initial teaser trailer did feature some of the Avengers’ themselves’ iconic weapons, such as Captain America’s instantly-recognizable shield.

Unfortunately, following the initial reveal, fans were dealt something of a cold trail, with a lack of details about the “Avengers” adventure ever since. Specifics we’ve learned since then include the fact that “Tomb Raider” studio Crystal Dynamics is handling development in collaboration with Eidos Montreal, whose most recent project includes “Shadow of the Tomb Raider.”

There have been no additional details at this point regarding what sort of timeline the game will take place in, which characters will be included, or even if it will feature any sort of connection to “Avengers: Endgame” or the Infinity Saga as a whole. Given the modicum of character deaths seen in the final film to round out said saga, it would almost certainly have to take place ahead of the most recent “Avengers” flick.

The event is set to begin on June 10 at 6 PM PT during Square Enix’s E3 press conference, where details will almost assuredly finally be passed out.