Square Enix Sets Date For E3 2019 Showcase

Square Enix announced the date and time for its upcoming E3 2019 presentation, which will take the place of Sony’s PlayStation conference.

Square Enix Live E3 2019 will feature an “exciting lineup of titles” when it takes place on Monday, June 10 at 6 PM PT, though Square Enix didn’t divulge which titles will be shown off during the presentation. The event will be streamed live worldwide as it happens, with viewers encouraged to join in on the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SquareEnixE3.

With “Kingdom Hearts III” shipped and available for consumers, it’s possible the presentation may include an update on the “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” which has been relatively dark since 2015’s flurry of trailers and images. There have been small bursts of content related to the title since it was first announced, but it initially debuted during Sony’s PlayStation conference, not Square Enix’s.

Sony opted out of bringing the PlayStation brand to E3 2019 this year, which marks the first time in the history of E3 that Sony will not be appearing there since it debuted in 1995. The original PlayStation originally was unveiled during that particular show. Square Enix is instead replacing Sony’s presence for the show, though it’s unclear what will be on offer there at this point still.