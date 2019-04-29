Square Enix Plans to Create Over 100 New Jobs at Canadian Studios This Year

×
Square Enix Limited announced plans to create more than 100 new game development jobs this year at its Montreal-base studios Square Enix Montreal and Eidos-Montreal.

Square Enix says it will open the 100 new positions and also finance an expansion to its Eidos-Montreal office space that will add 10,000 square feet to the already 55,000 square-foot area. It will also work to outfit the studio with full performance motion capture and photogrammetry studios, mixing and a voice recording studios, and a user research laboratory. With these new expansions, Square Enix Montreal is looking to double in size as 2019 draws to a close.

Square Enix’s Canadian workforce is comprised of nearly 700 employees and represents the largest subsection of the company working on development outside of Japan. This is a result of Square Enix having invested in Quebec over the years and continuing to grow from small beginnings to its booming culture represented now. According to a press release from Square Enix, the group as a whole is “dedicated to continuing its investments in the coming years.”

Eidos-Montreal headed projects like “Deus Ex: Human Revolution” and the latest entry in the “Thief” sieges, while Square Enix Montreal worked on titles like “Hitman Sniper” and the acclaimed “GO” series like “Hitman GO” and “Lara Croft GO.”

Square Enix did not divulge what titles the studios will be shifting focus to with these latest expansions, but further information on the studios as well as future job listings can be seen at their official homepages.

