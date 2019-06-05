×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Classic Spongebob Squarepants Game Getting Remake, Multiplayer Mode

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom” is getting remade for current gen consoles, and the 2003 game is also getting a multiplayer mode, publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday via an announcement trailer.

The trailer is more of a teaser at only 20 seconds, but you can watch for yourself, above. The game is getting remade for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, according to the trailer. It’s also getting a new multiplayer mode– perhaps something to capture the attention of “Fortnite Battle Royale” obsessed young players?

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!,” according to the description under the trailer from THQ Nordic. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

The original game came to PlayStation 2, the original Xbox, and the Nintendo GameCube.

There is no release date announced for the upcoming remake of the game, called “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated,” just yet.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • borderlands-handsome

    Slew of 'Borderlands' Sales Hit For Summer

    This summer seems like a good time to catch up on “Borderlands,” as several games in the series are on sale ahead of the release of “Borderlands 3,” as can be seen on various online storefronts. We previously noted that “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” is available as of Monday for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. [...]

  • Pokemon Sword and Shield

    'Pokemon Sword And Shield' Bringing Giant Pokemon Raids to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15

    “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield”, the upcoming Pokemon-centric open-world role-playing games detailed during today’s Pokemon Direct, are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. This new RPG from developer Game Freak will feature an open world in which up to four players can raids against giant wild Pokemon across the Galar region. The giant Pokemon [...]

  • Pokemon

    Watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct Right Here

    A Pokemon press conference will happen today at 6:00 a.m. PST, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Direct event will offer some details on “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” the upcoming roleplaying Nintendo Switch games announced during the previous Pokemon Direct. Today’s Direct event will be 15 minutes long, slightly longer than the [...]

  • A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game

    A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game Is Coming This Year

    Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player [...]

  • Minecraft 10 year map

    'Minecraft' 10th Anniversary Map Gives Tour of Game's History

    “Minecraft” celebrated 10 years last month, but a special anniversary map is still available for players to enjoy, according to a news post on the official website for the game posted Saturday. The map, made by Blockworks, is a celebration of all things “Minecraft,” the popular sandbox-style game which allows players to craft their own [...]

  • PlayStation

    PlayStation 4 Party Update to Introduce Chat Transcription and 16-Player Groups

    PlayStation 4 is getting an update to its Party function, with the addition of chat transcription and 16-player groups, Sony announced on the Official Playstation Blog on Tuesday. Users can test out these new features by registering to Sony’s Preview Program, a beta testing program that gives PS4 owners the chance to test out new [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad