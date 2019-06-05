Classic Spongebob Squarepants Game Getting Remake, Multiplayer Mode

“SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom” is getting remade for current gen consoles, and the 2003 game is also getting a multiplayer mode, publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday via an announcement trailer.

The trailer is more of a teaser at only 20 seconds, but you can watch for yourself, above. The game is getting remade for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, according to the trailer. It’s also getting a new multiplayer mode– perhaps something to capture the attention of “Fortnite Battle Royale” obsessed young players?

“Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor!,” according to the description under the trailer from THQ Nordic. “Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!”

The original game came to PlayStation 2, the original Xbox, and the Nintendo GameCube.

There is no release date announced for the upcoming remake of the game, called “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated,” just yet.