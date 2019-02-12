Former Harmonix, Insomniac Devs Bring ‘Spellbreak’ Closed Alpha to Epic Store on Feb. 12

The closed alpha for indie studio Proletariat Inc.’s action RPG “Spellbreak” arrives on the Epic Games store starting Feb. 12, the company announced on Tuesday.

Users interested in joining the game’s closed alpha can purchase a Founder’s Pack or alternatively sign-up through the official “Spellbreak” website. The game is described by its developer as a “unique blend of battle royale and RPG elements with tactical and deep third person action spellcasting combat.” Players weave spell combinations, choose classes, find powerful loot, and craft strategic builds either on their own or with squads of up to four players.

“During the private pre-alpha we saw amazing progress thanks to open dialogue between the development team and players, who provided invaluable feedback,” said Seth Sivak, CEO of Proletariat. “This next phase will help us grow the community and to keep that conversation going, and the tools, technology, and support of the Epic Games store will be critical to our pre-launch development.”

Proletariat will be sharing further details of “Spellbreak”‘s development roadmap for the Closed Alpha over the coming days. The company was founded in 2012 by a group of industry veterans from studios Harmonix, Turbine, and Insomniac. Some of their previous titles include “World Zombination” and “Streamline”.