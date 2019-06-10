×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Spaghetti-Western Stealth Game ‘El Hijo’ Gets New Trailer

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All

El Hijo” is a Western-inspired stealth game about a boy trying to save his mother. No release date has been confirmed yet.

This story is developing.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Gaming

  • El Hijo

    Spaghetti-Western Stealth Game 'El Hijo' Gets New Trailer

    “El Hijo” is a Western-inspired stealth game about a boy trying to save his mother. No release date has been confirmed yet. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off [...]

  • Valfaris

    'Valfaris' Gets a New Gameplay Trailer at E3's PC Gaming Show

    “Valfaris” is coming to PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One later this year. Publisher Big Sugar showed off a new trailer during E3’s PC Gaming show on Monday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. [...]

  • Auto Chess

    The Original 'Auto Chess' Is Coming to Epic Games Store

    DotA Auto Chess spin-off, “Auto Chess,” is coming to the Epic Games store, Dragonest CEO Loring Lee announced on Monday during E3 2019. “Auto Chess” will roll out in addition to a mobile version that’s also being developed by its original mod creators at game studio Drodo. Based on the wildly popular DotA mode, in [...]

  • shenmue-III-trailer

    New 'Shenmue III' Trailer Drops as Suzuki Says "Work is Nearly Over"

    A new trailer heavy on cutscenes for “Shenmue III” was revealed on Monday during the PC Gaming Show. Creator Yu Suzuki presented the latest trailer himself, and said that “The work is nearly over” on the upcoming game. You can watch the new “Shenmue III” trailer right here, it’s posted above. While the game is [...]

  • Planet Zoo

    'Planet Zoo' Brings The Most Realistic Animals in Games to PC on Nov. 5

    “Planet Zoo” will offer the most realistic animal models, AI, and animations in games to PC on Nov. 5, developer Frontier Developments announced during the PC Gaming Show on Monday. A spiritual successor to Zoo Tycoon, “Planet Zoo” features a huge number of wild animals, from hippos and lions to bears and apes, and tasks [...]

  • Griftlands

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'Griftlands' Gets an Alpha Test in July

    “Griftlands” is getting an alpha test on the Epic Game Store in July, Klei Entertainment announced Monday at E3. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday [...]

  • Ubisoft

    Watch Ubisoft's E3 2019 Press Conference Right Here

    Ubisoft will hold its annual E3 press conference on Monday, June 10, at 4 p.m. ET — or 1 p.m. PT for those at E3 — and you can stream the full event right here. The presser will also be shown live via Ubisoft’s accounts on Mixer and Twitch. The publisher’s official Twitter has confirmed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad