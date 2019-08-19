Sony Is Acquiring Insomniac Games, Studio Behind ‘Spider-Man’ for PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment clinched a deal to acquire Insomniac Games in its entirety, the company announced Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed “due to contractual commitments,” according to Sony.

Insomniac Games is the developer of PlayStation 4’s top-selling “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and other PS games, including the “Ratchet & Clank” franchise. Once the acquisition closes, Insomniac Games will join the global development operation of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, which would become the 14th studio to join the division.

Last year, Insomniac Games, in partnership with SIE and Marvel Games, launched “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” which has sold more than 13.2 million copies worldwide as of July 28, 2019.

“Joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives,” Ted Price, Insomniac Games’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception.”

Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games is based in Burbank, Calif., and Durham, N.C. The studio’s other best-selling titles for PlayStation include “Spryo the Dragon” and “Resistance.” It has worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment for more than 20 years.

Insomniac Games’s “legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled,” Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said in announcing the deal. “The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world-class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

Day-to-day operations of Insomniac Games post-closing of the acquisition are expected to be run by Price and the current management team in conjunction with SIE WWS San Mateo Studio. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions.