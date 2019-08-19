×

Sony Is Acquiring Insomniac Games, Studio Behind ‘Spider-Man’ for PS4

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Insomniac Games - Spider-Man
CREDIT: Courtesy of Insomniac Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment clinched a deal to acquire Insomniac Games in its entirety, the company announced Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed “due to contractual commitments,” according to Sony.

Insomniac Games is the developer of PlayStation 4’s top-selling “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and other PS games, including the “Ratchet & Clank” franchise. Once the acquisition closes, Insomniac Games will join the global development operation of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, which would become the 14th studio to join the division.

Last year, Insomniac Games, in partnership with SIE and Marvel Games, launched “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” which has sold more than 13.2 million copies worldwide as of July 28, 2019.

“Joining the WWS family gives Insomniac even greater opportunities to achieve our studio vision of making positive and lasting impressions on people’s lives,” Ted Price, Insomniac Games’ founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a special relationship with PlayStation practically since our inception.”

Founded in 1994, Insomniac Games is based in Burbank, Calif., and Durham, N.C. The studio’s other best-selling titles for PlayStation include “Spryo the Dragon” and “Resistance.” It has worked with Sony Interactive Entertainment for more than 20 years.

Insomniac Games’s “legacy of best-in class storytelling and gameplay is unparalleled,” Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, said in announcing the deal. “The addition of Insomniac Games to SIE WWS reiterates our commitment to developing world-class gaming experiences that can only be found on the PlayStation platform.”

Day-to-day operations of Insomniac Games post-closing of the acquisition are expected to be run by Price and the current management team in conjunction with SIE WWS San Mateo Studio. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and certain other closing conditions.

Popular on Variety

More Gaming

  • Insomniac Games - Spider-Man

    Sony Is Acquiring Insomniac Games, Studio Behind 'Spider-Man' for PS4

    Sony Interactive Entertainment clinched a deal to acquire Insomniac Games in its entirety, the company announced Monday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed “due to contractual commitments,” according to Sony. Insomniac Games is the developer of PlayStation 4’s top-selling “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and other PS games, including the “Ratchet & Clank” franchise. Once the [...]

  • westworld awakening art

    HBO Launches 'Westworld Awakening' VR Game With Survios

    Ever wanted to enter the world of “Westworld?” Now you can — except it won’t exactly be like you might have imagined it. Instead of being one of those guests living out their fantasies, you will be a host, slowly coming to grips with your life being an elaborate illusion. “Westworld Awakening” has been produced [...]

  • Telling Lies - Logan Marshall-Green

    Sam Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Government-Surveillance Thriller Game Sets Release Date

    After more than two years in the works, “Telling Lies” — the investigative thriller from acclaimed game creator Sam Barlow — is ready to take the stage. The game, produced with and released by Annapurna Interactive, will be available next Friday, Aug. 23, via Steam and Apple’s Mac and iOS app stores. “Telling Lies” will [...]

  • David Messinger, Activision Blizzard

    Activision Blizzard Hires CAA Veteran David Messinger as CMO

    Activision Blizzard tapped David Messinger, a former 15-plus-year veteran of CAA, as its first corporate-wide chief marketing officer. Messinger, based in Santa Monica, reports to Coddy Johnson, Activision Blizzard’s president and COO. It’s the first time the video-game company has appointed a CMO who will oversee the global marketing operations across all of Activision Blizzard [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Oculus Co-Founder Nate Mitchell Is Leaving Facebook

    Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell is leaving Facebook 7 years after launching the first Oculus Rift headset with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Mitchell announced the move on Reddit Tuesday, calling it “bittersweet news.” Mitchell said that he would take some time off to spend with his family. And while he committed to still being involved in [...]

  • nomadic seoul

    Nomadic Expands Abroad, Opens VR Center in Seoul

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup Nomadic is getting ready for an international expansion: The company will open its first VR center outside of the States in South Korea later this month. The new location, housed in the CGV Gangbyeon multiplex in Seoul, is being opened in partnership with theater chain CGV and technology provider CJ [...]

  • Singularity 6 - Anthony Leung and

    ‘Meaningful’ Games Start-Up Singularity 6 Raises $16.5 Million Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

    Singularity 6, the start-up founded by ex-Riot Games developers that’s aiming to create a community-oriented game where players “can feel like they are valued and belong,” closed $16.5 million in Series A financing. The funding round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners (LVP), which previously put [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad