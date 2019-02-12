×
Sony Interactive Entertainment Names Jim Ryan As CEO

Sony Interactive Entertainment Deputy President Jim Ryan has been named as President and CEO of the company, Sony Corporation and SIE announced on Monday.

Ryan will take on the new position starting April 1, 2019, reporting directly to Sony Corporation President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. Current SIE President and CEO John Kodera will now focus on developing “innovative user experiences” as Deputy President of SIE.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to take on the role of President and CEO of SIE,” said Ryan in a prepared statement. “I’ve seen the PlayStation business grow and change massively since the very early days, and I hope to be able to put that experience to good use in reinforcing the foundations of the Game & Network Service business, and in evolving the entertainment that PlayStation offers to its engaged and passionate community. Working with John and the SIE team around the world, I am committed to strengthening relations with our business partners, and to continuing to provide the ultimate interactive entertainment experiences that make PlayStation the Best Place to Play.”

“I have been discussing with Yoshida-san the need to drive SIE to the next phase in our rapidly changing business environment,” said Kodera. “and realize the evolution of the PlayStation platform and further enriching the user experiences made possible through the network, which is an essential value that people expect in the entertainment PlayStation provides.

“As a result, we have concluded that the best direction is for Jim to take the helm of the overall management of SIE, and for me to spearhead the network area to continue creating innovative services and experiences, where competition continues to intensify with many new players joining the business. Jim has extensive knowledge around the game business and industry, as well as deep understanding of the PlayStation culture and strengths. I am confident that he will lead us to greater success as CEO of SIE. I will continue to support Jim by contributing to further strengthening user engagement, and to the overall growth of the PlayStation business. I also aim to leverage my experience and accumulated expertise to contribute to strengthening the Sony Group’s DX (Digital Transformation) strategy.”

Ryan will also be assuming the role of Representative Director and President of SIE’s Japan-based legal entity Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., while Kodera will be its Representative Director and Deputy President.

