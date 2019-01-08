×

Sony Interactive to Acquire Audio Production Company Audiokinetic

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is acquiring audio software company Audiokinetic, the two announced on Tuesday.

Audiokinetic provides cross-platform sound solutions for gaming and interactive media. Once the acquisition closes on Jan. 31, SIE said it will use the company’s audio engineering expertise to add significant value to the PlayStation ecosystem. It will continue to operate independently and license its multi-platform tools and middleware to developers.

“A rich and all-encompassing audio experience is increasingly critical to the overall gameplay experience, further enhancing immersion and emotion for the player,” said SIE president and CEO John Kodera. “Audiokinetic is a preeminent provider of audio solutions for the gaming industry, and we are confident that this acquisition will allow us to further grow the PlayStation platform and contribute to the broader gaming industry. It’s our goal to support Audiokinetic’s efforts to advance its audio technology while maintaining independence and platform neutrality.”

Audiokinetic was founded in 2000 by a team of veterans from the music, film, and gaming industries. Its flagship product is called Wwise, a comprehensive audio middleware solution featuring an open API that integrates easily with in-house and commercial game engines. President and CEO Martin H. Klein believes the Sony acquisition is a win for both the company and its partners. “We will remain independent and continue to deliver our suite of audio solutions to developers and platform holders, with even greater resources to continue innovating, expanding our market and enhancing our technology,” he said. “We are also excited about the opportunity to contribute to SIE at a platform level.”

Some of the games currently using Wwise include Blizzard Entertainment’s online shooter “Overwatch,” Playdead’s indie puzzler “Inside,” and Giant Squid Studios’ underwater adventure “Abzû.”

