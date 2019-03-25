×
Sony State of Play Stream Teases New Game Footage, Reveals (Watch)

CREDIT: Naughty Dog

Sony will broadcast its first ever episode of State of Play on Monday, according to the official PlayStation blog, and you can watch it right here on Variety.

Airing at 2:00 p.m. PST, the State of Play program will livestream below, courtesy of the PlayStation Twitch channel.

So what does Sony have planned for the broadcast? Upcoming PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR software is set to appear, including new trailers and gameplay footage, according to the PlayStation blog.

Sony even has some new game announcements (yes, plural) planned for the broadcast, but didn’t offer any hints as to what games it will reveal.

Highly anticipated games could appear in the broadcast, such as Naughty Dog’s “The Last of Us Part II” and Kojima’s “Death Stranding” — both of which we still don’t have a release date for. The first episode of State of Play would also be a perfect platform to talk about “Ghost of Tsushima” or “Days Gone,” two more PlayStation exclusives. “Days Gone” is coming next month, so it seems intuitive that Sony would at least a nod to the title, if not show off some gameplay (for more on “Days Gone,” be sure to check out this Variety first look).

At this point, we can only speculate with so little to go on from Sony directly. Be sure to tune in above Monday afternoon. Can’t watch the broadcast? We’ll cover all the highlights right here at Variety.

 

