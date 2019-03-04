Sony Offering Refunds to Some PS4 ‘Anthem’ Players as Crashes Plague Game

Sony is reportedly offering complete refunds to players who purchased “Anthem,” according to Reddit users.

The latest release from BioWare’s slate hasn’t experienced the smoothest launch out there, with frustrating bugs continuing to plague users. After the game’s day one patch 1.03 was released, it was purported to have resolved game crashes and other issues, such as consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 shutting down when the crashes happen. That does not appear to be the case, and thus PlayStation 4 users have in fact began requesting refunds.

Variety contacted PlayStation’s support chat for a refund, and the representative was more than happy to accommodate our request after waiting in a lengthy queue of other customers. There were no questions asked other than typical account verification inquiries.

One specific Reddit thread about PlayStation 4 console crashes found several other users saying that they’ve been given refunds on digital versions of Anthem through Sony.

“Sony is aware of the issue and is offering a complete refund on Anthem no questions asked. Took me 5 minutes,” said user SoundAndFury87. Other players mentioned that they simply needed to speak to Sony via the official support chat and, through explaining the nature of the “broken” game, they were issued refunds straight away, no questions asked.

“Just provided some account info after that, that they needed, and then it was refunded,” the user reported. This experience hasn’t been the same for every user, with multiple Redditors stating that they were either refused a refund of told to simply stop playing the game. So far, Sony has yet to release an official statement on the matter. While there is a thread on the official Electronic Arts forum about the situation, neither EA or BioWare have offered their thoughts on the matter just yet.

“Anthem” is a multiplayer-centric online shooter akin to “Destiny,” in that it’s a looter shooter at its very core. It’s been plagued with several issues since launch, and recently received a loot drop overhaul in response to various fan complaints. It’s experienced its fair share of growing pains after a tumultuous beta period and subsequent launch. The game is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.