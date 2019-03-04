×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Sony Offering Refunds to Some PS4 ‘Anthem’ Players as Crashes Plague Game

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bioware

Sony is reportedly offering complete refunds to players who purchased “Anthem,” according to Reddit users.

The latest release from BioWare’s slate hasn’t experienced the smoothest launch out there, with frustrating bugs continuing to plague users. After the game’s day one patch 1.03 was released, it was purported to have resolved game crashes and other issues, such as consoles like Xbox One and PlayStation 4 shutting down when the crashes happen. That does not appear to be the case, and thus PlayStation 4 users have in fact began requesting refunds.

Variety contacted PlayStation’s support chat for a refund, and the representative was more than happy to accommodate our request after waiting in a lengthy queue of other customers. There were no questions asked other than typical account verification inquiries.

One specific Reddit thread about PlayStation 4 console crashes found several other users saying that they’ve been given refunds on digital versions of Anthem through Sony.

“Sony is aware of the issue and is offering a complete refund on Anthem no questions asked. Took me 5 minutes,” said user SoundAndFury87. Other players mentioned that they simply needed to speak to Sony via the official support chat and, through explaining the nature of the “broken” game, they were issued refunds straight away, no questions asked.

Related

“Just provided some account info after that, that they needed, and then it was refunded,” the user reported. This experience hasn’t been the same for every user, with multiple Redditors stating that they were either refused a refund of told to simply stop playing the game. So far, Sony has yet to release an official statement on the matter. While there is a thread on the official Electronic Arts forum about the situation, neither EA or BioWare have offered their thoughts on the matter just yet.

“Anthem” is a multiplayer-centric online shooter akin to “Destiny,” in that it’s a looter shooter at its very core. It’s been plagued with several issues since launch, and recently received a loot drop overhaul in response to various fan complaints. It’s experienced its fair share of growing pains after a tumultuous beta period and subsequent launch. The game is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • Dan ReedVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

More Gaming

  • Sony Reportedly Offering Refunds to Some

    Sony Offering Refunds to Some PS4 'Anthem' Players as Crashes Plague Game

    Sony is reportedly offering complete refunds to players who purchased “Anthem,” according to Reddit users. The latest release from BioWare’s slate hasn’t experienced the smoothest launch out there, with frustrating bugs continuing to plague users. After the game’s day one patch 1.03 was released, it was purported to have resolved game crashes and other issues, [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Shatters 'Fortnite's' Days to

    'Apex Legends' Shatters 'Fortnite's' Days to 50 Million Player Record

    It took less than 30 days for Respawn developed “Apex Legends” to pull in 50 million players, publisher Electronic Arts announced Monday. That’s compared to Epic Games’ “Fortnite” which took about 100 days to hit 45 million players. That massive download count number underlines the fact that the early days’ success of the battle royale [...]

  • Link to the Transcendentalist in ‘Breath

    Link to the Transcendentalist in ‘Breath of the Wild’

    As delvers of worlds beyond their own, gamers can sometimes find themselves sacrificing their endearment for the great outdoors. Be in assembling a team to stop the Collectors or following a blood trail through haunted ruins in the veiled passes of Skellige, nature, in all its inherent beauty, finds itself vying for attention against the [...]

  • Devs Behind 'Night in the Woods'

    Devs Behind 'Night in the Woods' are Working on New Game (Or Two)

    The Glory Society, a new worker cooperative which includes two developers behind “Night in the Woods,” teased that it’s working on a few games in a tweet thread Monday. The worker-owned cooperative studio, which includes Bethany Hockenberry, Scott Benson, and Wren Farren, is staying mum on what game (or games) it is working on, but [...]

  • Korean Game Regulations May Be Factor

    Korean Game Addiction, Regulations May Be Factor in Nexon Sale

    Nexon is Korea’s largest game company and it’s currently up for sale. It reportedly has bids from companies like Electronic Arts, Amazon, and Tencent. Now, The Korea Herald is reporting that the country’s strict gaming regulations might’ve played a role in the decision to sell. Nexon’s founder and largest shareholder, Kim Jung-ju, is reportedly “tired [...]

  • Oscar Isaac Annihilation

    'Metal Gear Solid' Director Says He's Open to Oscar Isaac Playing Snake

    Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts says “the ball’s in Oscar’s court” in regards to Oscar Isaac portraying Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” film, according to a tweet Sunday. Isaac, best known for portraying Poe Dameron in “Star Wars,” expressed his interest in playing Solid Snake in the upcoming “Metal Gear Solid” movie during an [...]

  • 'Friday the 13th: The Game' Coming

    'Friday the 13th: The Game' Coming to Nintendo Switch This Spring (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Friday the 13th: The Game” is coming to Nintendo Switch this Spring with the release of “Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition,” developer Gun Media tells Variety. The upcoming edition includes all released content and paid DLC, including every Jason Kill Pack, both Counselor Clothing Packs, and the Emote Party Pack. It [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad