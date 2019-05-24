×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Delayed as Iconic Character’s Shapely Legs, Human Teeth Redesigned

By

Video Games Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie won’t make its November 2019 release date,  director Jeff Fowler announced on Twitter Friday, saying that the team is “taking a little more time to make Sonic just right.”

The film, which has Ben Schwartz providing the voice of Sonic and also stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter, now has a Feb. 14, 2020 release date.

The news comes just weeks after the movie’s first full trailer drew fan criticism, memes, and home-made redesigns ignited by Sonic’s overall design. The video game icon’s stubby in-game appearance was replaced with a humanoid Sonic with long, lean runners’ legs, red sports shoes and — perhaps most disturbing — a full head of teeth.

Earlier this month, Fowler took to Twitter to say that the “message is loud and clear. You aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going tp happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be…#sonicmovie #gottafixfast.”

Related

The reaction to Friday’s news has been mostly positive, with fans saying they’re willing to wait if the results are better and more true to the “gotta go fast” gaming hero.

The official trailer shows off just how unsettling it is to see a gotta-go-fast blue hedgehog with the legs of a Rockette (voiced by Ben Schwartz) ham it up with the likes of James Marsden (playing Tom Wachowski) and Jim Carrey (who is, of course, Dr. Robotnik). We see our titular furry blue hero break the sound barrier and whip around golden rings to the tune of “Gangsta’s Paradise,” while Carrey — appearing to be doing his best possible impression of himself — goes full villain with some fancy gadgets.

According to the YouTube video’s description, the movie “follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on That Time Bill Murray Took Her for a Joyride in a Cop Car

    If there’s one thing Bill Murray’s co-stars can depend on, it’s that the comedic actor will give them a good time. Just ask Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver, who play fellow police officers opposite Murray in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die.” “He brought us on a joyride in a cop car,” Sevigny [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back Due

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Amid Backlash Over Character Design

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day. The delay follows fan criticism earlier this month over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth. Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Flies to $7 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” flew to $7 million during Thursday night previews in North America. That’s well above the $5.7 million that “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” earned two weeks ago on its way to a $54 million three-day opening. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” took in $5.5 million in previews on the [...]

  • Cannes The Square Winner

    SF Studios Acquires Nordic Rights to Ruben Östlund’s 'Triangle of Sadness'

    SF Studios has acquired the Nordic distribution rights to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” the Swedish filmmaker’s follow up to the Palme d’Or winning “The Swquare.” A contemporary satire taking place in the world of fashion, “Triangle of Sadness” is set on a luxury yacht and ends up on a deserted island where hierarchies are [...]

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays

    Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

    India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry. The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. [...]

  • Director Dean DeBlois and online game

    'Dragon' Director Dean DeBlois and PUBG's CH Kim to Keynote 2019 VIEW Conference

    Dean DeBlois, director and executive producer of DreamWorks Animation’s “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” and PUBG Corporation CEO CH Kim are the first keynote speakers announced for the 2019 VIEW Conference in Turin, Italy, in October. Since it began 12 years ago, VIEW, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad