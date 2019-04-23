Snoop Dogg Streaming ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Tournament Right Now

Snoop Dogg is streaming a “Mortal Kombat 11” tournament right now, starting at 4 p.m. PDT on Twitch NOW and Mixer, facing off against 21 Savage, and other guests.

The American rapper is streaming the event under the title “Snoop Dogg’s Gangsta Gaming League,” just a day ahead of the world release of “Mortal Kombat 11” on April 23.

“We goin live today with @ MortalKombat 11 duel for King of the Kompound we’ll be live on Twitch and Mixer, stream starts at 4p, games start at 5! lots of special guests goin for that trophy” wrote Snoop on Twitter.

“About to take down my neffew @ 21savage in @ MortalKombat 11,” he later tweeted with a video showing the tournament from behind-the-scenes.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, “Mortal Kombat 11” features voice acting by Ronda Rousey in the role of series stalwart Sonya Blade. “Mortal Kombat 11” releases tomorrow to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The story picks up after the events of “Mortal Kombat X” and introduces a time-traveling plotline where older characters will be seen meeting their younger selves.

