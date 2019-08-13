×

‘Meaningful’ Games Start-Up Singularity 6 Raises $16.5 Million Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Singularity 6 - Anthony Leung and Aidan Karabaich
CREDIT: Courtesy of Singularity 6

Singularity 6, the start-up founded by ex-Riot Games developers that’s aiming to create a community-oriented game where players “can feel like they are valued and belong,” closed $16.5 million in Series A financing.

The funding round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners (LVP), which previously put $2.5 million into the L.A.-based start-up, and FunPlus Ventures, the investment arm of Chinese mobile games company FunPlus.

Singularity 6 was founded in 2018 by Aidan Karabaich and Anthony Leung, former leads at Riot Games, the company behind “League of Legends.” The company hasn’t spelled out exactly what it’s working on but says its first game will be a community-simulation environment that emphasizes multiplayer and virtual community building in a “stylized, high-fantasy world.”

Karabaich told Variety last fall that the Singularity 6 simulation is influenced by games including “Animal Crossing,” “Stardew Valley” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

“We started Singularity 6 because we knew that games are significant on a personal level, they are more than mere entertainment, but rather a path to community, friendships and a real sense of belonging,” Leung, who serves as Singularity 6’s CEO, said in a statement.

With the funding, Andrew Chen, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, is joining the start-up’s board. “The Singularity 6 team is revolutionizing the way that people experience community and socialize within game experiences,” Chen said.

Pictured above: Singularity 6’s Anthony Leung (l.) and Aidan Karabaich

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Singularity 6 - Anthony Leung and

    ‘Meaningful’ Games Start-Up Singularity 6 Raises $16.5 Million Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

    Singularity 6, the start-up founded by ex-Riot Games developers that’s aiming to create a community-oriented game where players “can feel like they are valued and belong,” closed $16.5 million in Series A financing. The funding round was led by venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from seed investor London Venture Partners (LVP), which previously put [...]

  • Shira Knishkowy to Join Spotify’s Communications

    Shira Knishkowy to Join Spotify’s Communications Team

    Shira Knishkowy, a veteran of Matador Records, will be joining Spotify at the end of this month as communications manager, the company confirmed today. She will remain based in New York and report to Spotify’s Head of Content B2B Communications Chris Macowski. Her last day at Matador will be Aug. 21 and her first day [...]

  • tumblr-logo

    Verizon Sells Tumblr to Company That Owns WordPress

    Verizon announced a deal to sell Tumblr — the blogging site Yahoo acquired for $1.1 billion six years ago — to Automattic, the company that owns and operates online-publishing site WordPress.com. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the price tag is clearly nowhere near what Yahoo originally paid. Automattic will bring about 200 [...]

  • New York Post - Page Six

    New York Post Is Launching a Page Six Weekly Gossip Podcast

    The New York Post is the latest to climb aboard the podcast bandwagon — with plans to launch its first podcast, built around its well-known Page Six celebrity news and gossip franchise. Slated to launch this fall, “Sources Say: A Page Six Podcast” will be a weekly show hosted by Page Six editors Maggie Coughlan [...]

  • war remains vr experience

    Dan Carlin’s WWI VR Experience ‘War Remains’ Opens in Austin

    Thought VR was just for gamers? Think again: Fans of Dan Carlin’s “Hardcore History” podcast can now explore the drama of World War I in a historic immersive reality experience narrated by the podcaster. “War Remains,” which has been produced by MWM Immersive with development by Flight School Studio and audio design by Skywalker Sound, [...]

  • sonos portable bluetooth speaker

    Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to release its first-ever portable product with Bluetooth connectivity, according to multiple leaks. The speaker was first tipped in a FCC filing late last week, and Zatz Not Funny was able to unearth an image of the device (pictured above) as well. The company has a press event [...]

  • Light Field Lab

    Light Field Lab Raises $28 Million to Build Holographic TVs

    Holographic display startup Light Field Lab has raised a $28 million Series A round of funding led by Bosch Venture Capital and Taiwania Capital. The San Jose-based startup wants to use the new cash infusion to build holographic displays, and eventually produce TVs that can recreate 3D holograms. The company, which came out of stealth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad