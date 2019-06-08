‘The Sims 4’ Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

“The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday. The new expansion pack “Island Living” is coming June 21 to PC and Mac, and July 16 to consoles. This story is developing. E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through [...]
EA Sports shared all-new gameplay footage from the forthcoming “Madden 20” at EA Play on Saturday. Highlights from the new NFL game include signature abilities and animations specific to individual players. EA says that unique player ratings will also be more accurate to their real-world counterparts. A closed beta for the game will be held [...]
“Battlefield V” players are getting private matches, new maps, and more in the coming months, DICE announced at EA Play on Saturday. In the coming weeks and months, “Battlefield V’s” maximum rank will be raised from 50 to 500, giving players added incentive to stick with the game as new maps and modes continue to be [...]
“Apex Legends” is getting its 10th Legend, a new weapon, a new mode, and an improved battlepass, as detailed during EA Play on Saturday. First up, the battle royale game brings a new support Legend, Natalie “Wattson” Paquette, to players. Wattson is going to provide a more tactical playstyle to “Apex Legends,” so she might [...]
Respawn showed off the first gameplay from its upcoming Jedi-centric action game, “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” at EA Play on Saturday. The footage shows Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) fighting for survival in a galaxy under new Imperial rule. The fifteen-minute preview of “Fallen Order” takes place on Chewbacca’s homeworld of Kashyyyk, where [...]
Electronic Arts dropped a trailer for the upcoming “FIFA 20” that shows off the football gameplay players can anticipate in the latest addition to the “FIFA” series on Saturday, ahead of its EA Play showcase. You can watch the action above in the trailer. “EA SPORTS VOLTA takes football back to the streets with the [...]
French developer Cyanide Studio is teasing more of “Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood,” an upcoming action RPG set in White Wolf’s World of Darkness tabletop-game universe. It’s slated for release on PC and consoles in 2020. According to a press release from November, Cyanide has been working on the project for roughly two and a [...]