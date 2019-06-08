‘The Sims 4’ Island Living Pack Bringing New Fashion, Fun This Summer

“The Sims 4” is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living” this summer, as revealed at EA Play on Saturday.

The new expansion pack “Island Living” is coming June 21 to PC and Mac, and July 16 to consoles.

This story is developing.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.