×

‘Skyrim Grandma’ Shirley Curry Will Be Added to ‘The Elder Scrolls 6’

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Gaming YouTuber Shirley Curry is being immortalized in Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls 6” as an NPC.

During a video celebrating 25 years of the “Elder Scrolls” franchise, Bethesda revealed that Curry will be added to the game when it debuts. Around 8:40 in the clip, Curry’s character model can be seen as well as a few glimpses of what the game will look like.

The decision to include Curry apparently came about after a petition her fans started to add her to the game made the rounds, amassing a good amount of signatures and attracting Bethesda’s attention. It seems Bethesda listened to its fans in this situation.

The 82-year-old “Elder Scrolls” fan is affectionately referred to as “Skyrim Grandma” by the legions of fans who follow her adventures on the platform. With over 500,000 subscribers, she’s grown an impressive channel where a wide audience gathers to watch the mother of four sons and grandmother of nine grandchildren playing games like “Skyrim.”

“This means a lot to me because I would be extremely happy to know that somebody else was playing with my character in a future ‘Elder Scrolls’ game,” said Curry, who shared the news on Twitter. She didn’t note whether or not she’ll be voicing her NPC character, but she was invited to Bethesda’s studio, as seen in the video.

There’s no subtitle confirmed just yet for “The Elder Scrolls 6,” nor has any release date been given thus far. A trademark filed last September hinted that a possible subtitle could end up being “Redfall,” but Bethesda has yet to make any official statement on the matter.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Gaming

  • 'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Is Being

    'Skyrim Grandma' Shirley Curry Will Be Added to 'The Elder Scrolls 6'

    Gaming YouTuber Shirley Curry is being immortalized in Bethesda’s “The Elder Scrolls 6” as an NPC. During a video celebrating 25 years of the “Elder Scrolls” franchise, Bethesda revealed that Curry will be added to the game when it debuts. Around 8:40 in the clip, Curry’s character model can be seen as well as a [...]

  • Oculus on the Sort of Features

    Oculus on the Sort of Features an 'Oculus Rift 2' Would Need

    Jason Rubin can envision an Oculus Rift 2, how Facebook’s virtual reality headset would need to evolve to earn a number, rather than a letter after its name. And it’s clearly much more than what the Oculus Rift S will deliver this spring. Rubin, vice president in charge of content at Oculus, tells Variety that [...]

  • 'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses

    'Rick and Morty's' Justin Roiland Discusses Making Games, Loving VR, Being Weird

    Since 2013, Justin Roiland has been busy serving as co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director of absurdist animated comedy “Rick and Morty,” as well as voicing the show’s two main characters. In 2016, he added another title to his resume: game developer. Teaming up with industry vet Tanya Watson, whose previous credits include “Fortnite” and [...]

  • Konami Renames New York Office as

    Konami Renames New York Office as It Refocuses on 'Frogger,' 'Contra,' More

    Konami renamed its New York City outpost, 4K Media, in order to reflect its new approach to intellectual property rights management, the company announced via press release Monday. Konami Cross Media NY Inc., the new name of 4K Media Inc., is effective Monday. It is a subsidiary of Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc., which specializes in [...]

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Tabletop Game Has

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Tabletop Game Has All the Drama, Treachery of Westeros

    When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die. Since 2010, Denver, CO-based studio Dire Wolf Digital has been focused on cornering the niche market of digital strategy card games. This includes the online version of the “Pokémon” trading card game, the original IP “Eternal,” and a few others that can be [...]

  • ‘Dangerous Driving’ is ‘Burnout’ in Everything

    ‘Dangerous Driving’ Is ‘Burnout’ in Everything but Name

    “Dangerous Driving” feels exactly like “Burnout,” and that is the highest compliment one can give Three Fields Entertainment’s latest. Five years ago, Fiona Sperry and Alex Ward left Criterion, the studio they co-founded in 1993. After 2008’s “Burnout Paradise,” EA put the studio on its other racing series, “Need for Speed,” a short “Star Wars” [...]

  • The Matrix

    The Top 5 Virtual/Simulated Characters and How They Foretold the Future

    Sunday, March 31 marks the 20th anniversary of landmark film “The Matrix,” a movie about a multitude of ideas all wrapped around the singular notion that the reality humans know is, in fact, an incredibly elaborate simulation run by computers, a sort of video game if you will. In honor of the movie’s anniversary, Variety [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad