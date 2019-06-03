×
‘Shenmue III’ Needs ‘More Refinement,’ Delayed to November

Shenmue III

Shenmue III’s” long development process continues, with the game’s release getting pushed to winter, publisher Deep Silver announced on its Kickstarter blog on Monday.

The game, which has been in development for more than a decade, was supposed to release this August 27, as announced at Gamescom last summer. The new release date is November 19, to give the developers more time to get the game ready.

“Shenmue III” is apparently almost finished and ready for players to enjoy, but needs more tweaking, according to the post.

“Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished,” the post from creator Yu Suzuki and Deep Silver stated on Monday. “We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true ‘Shenmue’ experience players around the world deserve!”

“Shenmue III” will be a sequel to the game “Shenmue II,” which was released in 2001. It’s been almost two decades since the original game, “Shenmue” released for the Dreamcast in winter of 1999.

“Shenmue III” is planned for only a PC and a PlayStation 4 release at this time, according to the Kickstarter FAQ for the project. The Kickstarter for the game was originally launched in summer 2015, and the original launch date was set for winter 2017.

