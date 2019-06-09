Xbox Game Pass Updates Bring New Games, Ultimate to All, PC in Beta

The Xbox Games Pass has several key changes ahead of the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday, as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for all, just as new games were added for users to enjoy— and even more users can enjoy them with the Xbox Game Pass for PC now in Beta.

“Metro Exodus,” “Shenmue,” and “Hollow Knight” are among a huge collection of new games ready to install on Xbox One and PC via the Xbox Game Pass, this according to a few very perceptive users on ResetEra and Reddit.

This update coincides with new changes to Microsoft’s Game Pass, which sees Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now available to everyone – The Ultimate service was previously only available to users taking part in the Xbox Insider Program. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available for a temporary discount, at 93% off – from $14.99 each month to $1.00. Ultimate differs from the classic Game Pass, giving users access to hundreds of games as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription all for one price.

Xbox Game Pass for PC is also currently available in Beta, after previously being announced by Microsoft vice president of gaming Phil Spencer in May. This service gives PC players unlimited access to a curated library of over 100 PC games on Windows 10. While the service will typically be available for a monthly subscription of $4.99, the beta currently available at a temporary discount for 80% off, to $1.00.

So far there has been no official announcement from Microsoft, but users have already compiled a list of the 21 new releases to the subscription service. These include:

Astroneer

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bridge Constructor Portal

Everspace

Guacamelee 2

Hollow Knight

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Moonlighter

Neon Chrome

Old Man’s Journey

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Shenmue

Shenmue 2

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Smoke and Sacrifice

SteamWorld Dig 2

Supermarket Shriek

Riverbond

Thimbleweed Park

Wizard of Legend

We can expect to hear more about the new additions from Microsoft later today. The official Xbox E3 briefing will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The event will be streamed today via Mixer, as well as on Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and its Facebook.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.