×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Xbox Game Pass Updates Bring New Games, Ultimate to All, PC in Beta

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Metro Exodus
CREDIT: Deep Silver

The Xbox Games Pass has several key changes ahead of the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday, as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for all, just as new games were added for users to enjoy— and even more users can enjoy them with the Xbox Game Pass for PC now in Beta.

“Metro Exodus,” “Shenmue,” and “Hollow Knight” are among a huge collection of new games ready to install on Xbox One and PC via the Xbox Game Pass, this according to a few very perceptive users on ResetEra and Reddit.

This update coincides with new changes to Microsoft’s Game Pass, which sees Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now available to everyone – The Ultimate service was previously only available to users taking part in the Xbox Insider Program. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently available for a temporary discount, at 93% off – from $14.99 each month to $1.00. Ultimate differs from the classic Game Pass, giving users access to hundreds of games as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription all for one price.

Related

Xbox Game Pass for PC is also currently available in Beta, after previously being announced by Microsoft vice president of gaming Phil Spencer in May. This service gives PC players unlimited access to a curated library of over 100 PC games on Windows 10. While the service will typically be available for a monthly subscription of $4.99, the beta currently available at a temporary discount for 80% off, to $1.00.

So far there has been no official announcement from Microsoft, but users have already compiled a list of the 21 new releases to the subscription service. These include:

  • Astroneer
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bridge Constructor Portal
  • Everspace
  • Guacamelee 2
  • Hollow Knight
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Moonlighter
  • Neon Chrome
  • Old Man’s Journey
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Shenmue
  • Shenmue 2
  • Silence – The Whispered World 2
  • Smoke and Sacrifice
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • Supermarket Shriek
  • Riverbond
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Wizard of Legend

We can expect to hear more about the new additions from Microsoft later today. The official Xbox E3 briefing will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 1:00 p.m. PT. The event will be streamed today via Mixer, as well as on Xbox’s official YouTubeTwitchTwitter, and its Facebook.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Gaming

  • Metro Exodus

    Xbox Game Pass Updates Bring New Games, Ultimate to All, PC in Beta

    The Xbox Games Pass has several key changes ahead of the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday, as the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is now available for all, just as new games were added for users to enjoy— and even more users can enjoy them with the Xbox Game Pass for PC now in Beta. “Metro [...]

  • e3-watch-live-youtube

    Watch E3 Live on YouTube Here

    E3 Live on YouTube is bringing all day coverage of the big event, and you can watch it right here on Variety. The video above connects to YouTube’s stream via… well, YouTube! So you can watch along as host Geoff Keighley welcomes streamers, performers, and more to the event in Los Angeles. The coverage starts [...]

  • xbox-e3-tease

    Microsoft Promos Point to Possible Console Reveal for E3

    A few promos seem to be pointing toward Microsoft revealing news about a new console at Sunday’s Xbox E3 Briefing, as cleverly spotted by Twitter user @Cr8Beyond. A few videos posted on the Xbox Twitter account seem to be referencing the next generation of Xbox consoles, which are rumored to be codenamed Scarlett internally. The [...]

  • How 'Forager' Managed to Hook a

    How 'Forager' Managed to Hook a Survival Skeptic

    Back in the haze of history that is 2009, an online friend of mine enthusiastically recommended a free game to me that he described as “Legos, but better.” While I enjoyed forging basic structures out of its chunky pastel blocks, and I could sense some measure of its potential as a building toy, the fact [...]

  • Doom Eternal Marauder

    How to Watch the E3 2019 Bethesda Conference

    This year’s Bethesda E3 2019 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 5:30 p.m. PT. You’ll be able to watch the news unfold on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Mixer. This year’s conference will be headlined by id Software’s “Doom Eternal,” announced this week for Google’s upcoming streaming service Stadia. Also expected [...]

  • DMC

    Ninja Theory's 'Bleeding Edge' Leaked Ahead of Xbox E3 Conference

    Ninja Theory’s upcoming online 4v4 team-based melee combat game “Bleeding Edge” has been leaked via Swedish site Xboxer, ahead of a likely announcement during this year’s Xbox conference during E3. A heavily stylized fighting game in the vein of “Overwatch”, “Bleeding Edge” is the first title to be announced by the “Enslaved” developer after the [...]

  • Division

    Ubisoft: Our Games May Avoid Political Messages, But They Aren’t Apolitical

    Ubisoft games are not apolitical in spite of avoiding making explicit political messages, says Vice President of Editorial at Ubisoft Tommy Francois. In a blog posted on Thursday, Francois took to the official Ubisoft website to clarify the company’s position on political statements, writing that while Ubisoft games are often inspired by real-world people, places, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad