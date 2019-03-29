Serial Swatter Sentenced to 20 Years Prison

Tyler Barriss, the 26-year-old California man responsible for making a hoax 911 call that led to the 2017 death of a Wichita, Kan. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reports.
An argument between two “Call of Duty” players over a $1.50 bet led to the fake call after one player asked Barriss to “swat” the other. “Swatting” is the practice of calling in fake threats to send law enforcement and emergency responders to an unsuspecting person’s home. Barriss called Wichita police and told them he’d murdered his father and was holding the rest of his family hostage. He allegedly gave police an address he thought belonged to the “Call of Duty” player he wanted to swat. But, it belonged to 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who was uninvolved in the argument. Police responded to Finch’s home and shot and killed him when he answered the door. It was the first time a swatting incident resulted in someone’s death in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren sentenced Barriss under a deal in which he pleaded guilty in November to a total of 51 federal charges related to fake calls and threats, according to the AP. Prosecutors were seeking a 25-year sentence and the defense a 20-year sentence.
The Wichita officer who shot Finch wasn’t criminally charged. The “Call of Duty” player who asked Barriss to swat his opponent, 18-year-old Casey Viner, was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to make a false report, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The other person involved in the argument, 19-year-old Shane Gaskill, was charged with obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and wire fraud. Authorities say the pair talked about hiding their involvement in the case, and Viner wiped and factory-reset his iPhone.
Finch’s family has sued the city of Witchita and the officer involved in the shooting.
Popular on Variety
Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?
The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services
Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)
Tyler Barriss, the 26-year-old California man responsible for making a hoax 911 call that led to the 2017 death of a Wichita, Kan. man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday, the Associated Press reports. An argument between two “Call of Duty” players over a $1.50 bet led to the fake call after [...]
The company behind “Fortnite” wants to become the next Facebook or Google, said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney. The idea isn’t much of a stretch. While “Fortnite” began life as a relatively mundane game it continues to evolve, first by adding a battle royale mode, and then by leaning on the game’s massive install base [...]
A television series based on Alx Preston’s action RPG “Hyper Light Drifter” is currently in the works. Preston is working with producer Adi Shankar (Castlevania) to bring the game to life as an animated series. Speaking to Polygon, Preston stated that he and Shankar are currently looking for writers to pen the adaptation, though the [...]
For many, the fact that video games are now the most popular form of entertainment is tainted by the specter of addiction. But a growing class of clinicians see the universality of video games as an opportunity rather than a threat. The mental health professionals on PAX East’s “Empowering Gamers” panel consider familiarity with the [...]
From BioWare love interests whose arcs span entire series to minor companions whose deaths shake players to their core, our investment in non-playable characters can make or break a game. Crafting meaningful relationships is one of the industry’s greatest challenges – but the payoff is a story that will stay with you for years to [...]
Twitch Prime members can get up to 12 free months of Nintendo Switch Online, Twitch Prime and Nintendo announced Thursday. Beginning March 28, Twitch Prime members can claim three months of Nintendo Switch Online by visiting here. After that initial 60 days, users can come back to receive an additional nine months. Twitch Prime users [...]
“Borderlands VR” is getting all of the existing “Borderlands 2” DLC on PlayStation VR this summer for free, developer Gearbox announced during its PAX East panel on Thursday. The company also detailed some changes its made to the game since its release including adding AIM controller support. The four downloadable content packs coming to the [...]