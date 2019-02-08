×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Shows The Brutal Aftermath of Battle in New Trailer

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

FromSoftware released the latest story trailer for “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” the next game from the developer behind “Bloodborne” and the “Dark Souls” series.

In “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” players explore Sengoku Japan during the late 1500s, “a brutal period of constant life and death conflict,” reads its synopsis. “As you come face-to-face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head-to-head combat in a bloody confrontation.”

“Sekiro: Shadoes Die Twice” will launch March 22, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

From Software teased “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” at the 2017 Game Awards. “There is an old Japanese term for someone who is missing a limb, which is sekiwan,” said producer Robert Conkey at the time. “‘Seki’ is from that word. ‘Ro’ means wolf. It translates to ‘one-armed wolf,’ which is not the hero’s name per se, but it describes him.”

Check out Variety’s hands-on preview of “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice”.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • New 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Trailer

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Shows The Brutal Aftermath of Battle in New Trailer

    FromSoftware released the latest story trailer for “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” the next game from the developer behind “Bloodborne” and the “Dark Souls” series. In “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,” players explore Sengoku Japan during the late 1500s, “a brutal period of constant life and death conflict,” reads its synopsis. “As you come face-to-face with larger [...]

  • Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo Keeping 3DS While Pushing For More Than One Switch Per Family

    With the growing sales of the Nintendo Switch, the company is looking to tempt families to purchase more than one console per household— but isn’t forgetting the 3DS, Shuntaro Furukawa, Nintendo’s president and representative director, said in a question and answer session following its earning’s report. Furukawa was responding to a question regarding the declining sales [...]

  • 'Apex Legends' Reaches 1 Million Concurrent

    'Apex Legends' Surpasses 10 Million Players, 1 Million Concurrent in 72 Hours

    “Apex Legends” reached one million concurrent players, and 10 million players over a period of 72 hours, Respawn Entertainment’s Vince Zampella announced on Thursday. “This has been a truly incredible journey,” writes Zampella. “We tested and tweaked. We argued and agreed. We got to a point where we felt some magic. We knew it would [...]

  • Geralt Takes On New Foes in

    Geralt Takes On New Foes in 'Monster Hunter: World' Event (Watch)

    A title update to “Monster Hunter: World” brings a crossover event with “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” as revealed in a trailer Thursday. Geralt of Rivia may seem slightly out of place in the “Monster Hunter” universe, but as an otherworldly threat arrives, the Witcher must step up and take it on. The trailer shows off [...]

  • Sony Interactive and Smartwatch Maker to

    Sony Interactive Partners with Smartwatch Maker

    Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain and Norwegian technology company XPLORA have teamed up to develop a video game that will give in-game rewards to players for physical activity carried out in the real world. “Aces of the Multiverse” is slated to launch later this year in Spain, with plans to expand to North America and elsewhere [...]

  • Former Wargaming Execs Form Indie Studio

    Former Wargaming Execs Form Indie Studio Ganymede Games

    Two former Wargaming executives just launched a new independent studio comprised of veterans from Riot Games, Id Software, Blizzard Entertainment, and more. Ganymede Games was co-founded by Jerry Prochazka and Lynn Stetson. Prochazka was previously head of third party publishing at Wargaming, while Stetson was head of global user experience and product experience there. They [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad