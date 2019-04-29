‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Manga Spin-Off Inbound

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is getting a spin-off manga in the form of “Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying.”

“Sekiro Side Story: Hanbei the Undying” follows the “Sekiro” game character Hanbei the Undying as he goes up against Isshin Ashina, the Sword Saint. Ashina has world domination in his sights until he’s forced to clash with a “certain Samurai.”

Hanbei the Undying is an NPC you cannot kill in “Sekiro.” Instead, he’s around to offer tutorials and tops to players, as well as notes on advanced strategies and other basic training options such as Consecutive Deflection. Typically, players can chat with Hanbei to test their skills when meeting with him outside the Dilapidated Temple.

There is a way to eliminate Hanbei, but not until obtaining a special weapon. He’s immortal and has been seeking the release of death. It’s unclear whether the “Sekiro” tie-in manga will explore his past and what lead to this “curse,” but the story should offer another interesting angle through which players can see the character.

Yen Press has teased additional details coming soon, and there isn’t currently a release date set for the “Sekiro” manga. “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.