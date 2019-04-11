×

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Sold Over 2 Million Copies Worldwide in 10 Days

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in less than 10 days, according to publisher Activision.

The challenging action game, which is sitting at a “Must Play” status on Metacritic and a 90+ review score, has been a massive success under those metrics. It was also the #1 viewed game on Twitch on launch day, with 631 million minutes watched during its launch weekend after debuting on March 22. The new franchise is seen as a spiritual successor to the “Dark Souls” series that rewards stalwart players with challenging, sometimes punishing difficulty.

“The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far,” said Activision’s vice president of product management and marketing Michelle Fonseca. “The game has performed well on all platforms including PC and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge.”

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is a brutal game that’s rife with frustrating enemies, sword combat, vertical exploration, and challenging missions that aren’t for everyone. Variety’s review of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice from Steven T. Wright is live, which notes that, for “willing players,” it offers one of the “best action experiences in gaming.”

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick Their Favorite Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

More Gaming

  • 'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Sold Over

    'Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice' Sold Over 2 Million Copies Worldwide in 10 Days

    “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” has sold more than 2 million copies worldwide in less than 10 days, according to publisher Activision. The challenging action game, which is sitting at a “Must Play” status on Metacritic and a 90+ review score, has been a massive success under those metrics. It was also the #1 viewed game [...]

  • Immersive 'War Remains' Delivers Apocalyptic Landscape

    Immersive WWI Hellscape Comes to Tribeca Film Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

    War is coming to Tribeca Film Festival, specifically World War I delivered through an immersive experience that combines the technology of virtual reality, haptic feedback, and special effects with the physical sets of a theater and voice talents of a famed podcaster. “War Remains,” which debuts at Tribeca later this month, was created by MWM [...]

  • 'Rage 2's' New Trailer: Laughing Buffalo,

    'Rage 2's' New Trailer: Laughing Buffalo, Smug Cliffs, Explodey Barrels

    If it wasn’t clear yet, everything in “Rage 2” is out to get you. In this latest trailer for the game, the folks at Bethesda Softworks, id Software, and Avalanche break the in-game dangers down for you, peppering in just a touch of paranoia to keep things moving. The Everything Vs. Me trailer is a [...]

  • NVIDIA Ray Tracing Explained in Time

    NVIDIA Ray Tracing Explained in Time for New Driver and Demos

    Nvidia explains ray tracing in a video released Thursday, just in time for a new driver for GeForce GTX GPUs and new demos demonstrating the technology, according to a press release. The explainer video, above, is an in-depth, but still accessible look at what ray tracing technology means for games. Basically, this technology renders illumination, [...]

  • Xbox E3 2018 Briefing

    Xbox Will Reveal Its E3 2019 And FanFest Plans Next Week

    Microsoft is airing an all-new episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET where it will talk about its plans for E3 2019 and Xbox FanFest, it announced on Wednesday. The hour-long show will also share some Xbox Game Pass news and give more information on the “Sea of [...]

  • This Is What Magic Leap's Game

    AT&T's and Magic Leap’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Experience Is a Fun Little Teaser

    Augmented reality startup Magic Leap and AT&T have been showing a “Game of Thrones” experience ahead of the premiere of the show’s final season at select AT&T stores this month. “The Dead Must Die: A Magic Leap Encounter” isn’t necessarily breaking ground in location-based entertainment, but it’s a fun little teaser for the show, and [...]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Comes Into Its

    'Sea of Thieves' Comes Into Its Own With Tall Tales, Arena

    When “Sea of Thieves” launched in March, 2017 it was received as a rather empty, mediocre game. Players and reviewers seemed to like the essence of the massively multiplayer pirate game but were unhappy with the dearth of content. Developers Rare spent the next year working to fill up the game with the sorts of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad