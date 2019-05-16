10 More Titles Revealed for the Sega Genesis Mini

Sega revealed 10 more games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini on Thursday, and the lineup is sure to make Capcom fans happy.

The titles include “Mega Man: The Wily Wars,” which is a compilation of the first three “Mega Man” games. Previously, it was only available in North America via the Sega Channel online service, which only lasted a few short years during the 1990s. “Street Figher II: Special Champion Edition” and the notoriously difficult “Ghouls ‘n Ghosts” are on the way as well.

Here is the full list of the next 10 games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini:

“Mega Man: The Wily Wars”

“Street Fighter II’: Special Champion Edition”

“Ghouls ‘n Ghosts”

“Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle”

“Beyond Oasis”

“Golden Axe”

“Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium”

“Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball”

“Vectorman”

“Wonder Boy in Monster World”

Additionally, Sega announced the Retro-Bit Sega Genesis and Sega Mega Drive 6-button controller will release in late August for $20.

The Sega Genesis Mini launches on Sept. 19 for $80 and comes with a total of 40 pre-loaded titles. It’s based on the original Model 1 Genesis, which launched in 1988 in Japan, and comes with two controllers, a USB to Micro-B power cable, a power adapter, and an HDMI cable.

Here are the first 30 titles included with the system. The final 10 will be announced next month, Sega said.