×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Kid Chamelion’ and ‘Road Rash 2’ Coming to Sega Genesis Mini This September

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tetris
CREDIT: Sega

Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year.

Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” “Light Crusader,” and “Eternal Champions”.

The Sega Genesis Mini will feature about 40 pre-loaded retro titles from the console’s past, including the previously announced:

  • “Sonic the Hedgehog”
  • “Ecco the Dolphin”
  • “Castlevania: Bloodlines”
  • “Space Harrier 2”
  • “Shining Force”
  • “Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine”
  • “ToeJam & Earl”
  • “Comix Zone”
  • “Altered Beast”
  • “Gunstar Heroes”
  • “Earthworm Jim”
  • “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”
  • “Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse”
  • “World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck”
  • “Contra: Hard Corps”
  • “Thunder Force III”
  • “Super Fantasy Zone”
  • “Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master”
  • “Streets of Rage 2”
  • “Landstalker”

Sega will release a mini version of its now-retro Sega Genesis console on Sept. 19 for $79.99, the company announced over Twitter in March.  It is based on the original Model 1 Genesis, which launched in 1988 in Japan, and comes with two controllers, a USB to Micro-B power cable, a power adapter, and an HDMI cable.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

More Gaming

  • Tetris

    'Kid Chamelion' and 'Road Rash 2' Coming to Sega Genesis Mini This September

    Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year. Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” [...]

  • e3-watch-live-youtube

    YouTube's 10 Hours of E3 Coverage Includes Performers, Streamers, More

    YouTube is gearing up for an E3 presentation that will last 10 hours this Sunday and will include performances from performers, including Marshmello and Bastille, as well as appearances from game streamers, including JackSepticEye and Markiplier, according to a press release. E3 Live on YouTube is kicking off on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. [...]

  • discord-nitro

    Discord Nitro Users Now Have Server Boosting Perks

    Discord Nitro subscribers can now boost servers which adds extra perks to the communication platform, the company revealed via a video announcement released on Tuesday. The new perk for Nitro users allows them to boost servers with various add-ons like extra emoji slots, higher audio quality, and other bonuses. Basically, improvements that all users in [...]

  • Play to Give campaign

    EA Donates $1 Million to Fight Against Online Toxicity

    Electronic Arts is kicking off its fourth annual Play to Give campaign with a $1 million contribution to three not-for-profit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying. Players can participate by contributing to the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, PACER’s Natinal Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The Play to Give campaign [...]

  • Watch Dogs

    London-Based 'Watch Dogs Legion' Lets You Play As Any NPC in The Game

    “Watch Dogs Legion,” the third installment of Ubisoft’s hacker series, will take place in a dystopian London and allow players to take over any NPC in the game, according to a now-removed listing on Amazon.co.uk. The product description, no longer available on the site, states “Watch Dogs Legion” will be set in “a post-Brexit world [...]

  • United States Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives

    USA Today’s New AR Game Lets You Block Penalty Kicks Like Alyssa Naeher

    USA Today launched a new Women’s World Cup augmented reality (AR) experience as part of its mobile apps Tuesday that gives users a chance to step into the shoes of Team USA goalie Alyssa Naeher. With the help of AR, users can practice blocking penalty kicks from a life-size goal, including some that approach with [...]

  • Google to Hold First Ever Stadia

    Google to Hold First Ever Stadia Connect Livestream

    Google is holding its first ever Stadia Connect livestream on Thursday, Jun. 6 at 9 a.m. PDT/6 p.m. CET, it announced in a tweet on Monday. “Some news can’t wait for E3,” it said. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, one of the video game industry’s biggest media events, takes place this year Jun. 11-13 at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad