‘Kid Chamelion’ and ‘Road Rash 2’ Coming to Sega Genesis Mini This September

Sega Genesis classics “Kid Chamelion” and “Road Rash 2” have joined a growing collection of retro games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini later this year.

Sega announced on Tuesday the final 12 games coming to the mini console, which include “Tetris,” “Darius,” “Strider,” “Virtua Fighter 2,” “Alisia Dragoon,” “Columns,” “Dynamite Headdy,” “Monster World IV,” “Light Crusader,” and “Eternal Champions”.

The Sega Genesis Mini will feature about 40 pre-loaded retro titles from the console’s past, including the previously announced:

“Sonic the Hedgehog”

“Ecco the Dolphin”

“Castlevania: Bloodlines”

“Space Harrier 2”

“Shining Force”

“Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine”

“ToeJam & Earl”

“Comix Zone”

“Altered Beast”

“Gunstar Heroes”

“Earthworm Jim”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

“Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse”

“World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck”

“Contra: Hard Corps”

“Thunder Force III”

“Super Fantasy Zone”

“Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master”

“Streets of Rage 2”

“Landstalker”

Sega will release a mini version of its now-retro Sega Genesis console on Sept. 19 for $79.99, the company announced over Twitter in March. It is based on the original Model 1 Genesis, which launched in 1988 in Japan, and comes with two controllers, a USB to Micro-B power cable, a power adapter, and an HDMI cable.