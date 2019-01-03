Ex-‘Hearthstone’ Devs Working With Marvel on New Game

Second Dinner, the new independent video game studio founded by former “Hearthstone” developers Ben Brode and Hamilton Chu, is working on a new project with Marvel, it announced on Thursday.

Brode was “Hearthstone’s” game director, while Chu was an executive producer. Both left developer Blizzard Entertainment about eight months ago. Since then, their team has been busy prototyping a new game. It also managed to secure a $30 million investment from Chinese technology company NetEase.

“The Second Dinner team has a strong track record of delivering quality games. With the resources and creative freedom they now have, we look forward to what they will come up with next,” said NetEase vice president Ethan Wang.

Second Dinner isn’t providing details right now on what it’s working on, but Jay Ong, executive vice president and head of Marvel Games, said he’s worked with Brode and Hamilton for years and they are “exactly who we want making Marvel games.” “They and the team they’ve assembled at Second Dinner have made some of the greatest games in history,” he said. “And now, working with the Marvel Games team and playing in the Marvel Universe … It’s going to be Amazing! Or maybe Spectacular! Or Incredible! Or Mighty! Or quite possibly all of the above!”

“In all likelihood, this will be the best game ever made,” said Second Dinner CEO and paragon of modesty Hamilton Chu. “I made a spreadsheet so I’m pretty sure. It’s going to take us a while to make, but we’re already having a lot of fun with the prototype. We can’t wait to show it to the people who we interview as candidates. Coincidentally, people should check out the new jobs we just posted.”

Second Dinner is currently looking for a client engineer and technical artist, and it’s “really excited” to get some new perspectives on its game, Brode said.