×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sea of Thieves’ February Update Requirea Players Re-Install Game

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kraken in Sea of Thieves
CREDIT: Microsoft

A major update to Rare’s pirate role-playing game “Sea of Thieves” will require all players to download and fully re-install the game on Feb. 6.

In a blog post on the official “Sea of Thieves” website, executive producer Joe “Three Sheets” Neate announced the studio’s plans to introduce improvements to the installation and patching process, reducing the game’s overall install size so the studio can push out live updates more easily in the future.

“I wanted to inform everyone of an upcoming change to our game install size resulting from work we have been doing behind the scenes to our install and patch process,” reads the post. “To enable this change, there will be a larger than normal update size on February 6th, 2019. This change will both greatly reduce the game’s overall install size and optimise the way we update Sea of Thieves moving forward.”

Game install size will be a fraction of their original size following the update next month. On Xbox One, the installation size will drop from 35GB to 10GB. On Xbox One X it will drop from 47GB to 25GB. On Windows 10, it will be cut from 47GB to 27GB.

“Changes to how we generate game updates/patches will better enable us to manage future content being added to the game,” says Neate. “This might mean that patch sizes increase slightly in the future, but the benefit is that the game install size won’t increase significantly. If we didn’t make this change, the game install size would continue to increase, taking up more and more of your hard drive space.”

“Due to the game install changing, we’ll be able to more quickly generate and transfer builds which is a significant part of day-to-day development internally at Rare. It’ll mean improvements to various areas of our development process, including how quickly we can generate builds and ship them to players. “

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Gaming

  • Kraken in Sea of Thieves

    'Sea of Thieves' February Update Requirea Players Re-Install Game

    A major update to Rare’s pirate role-playing game “Sea of Thieves” will require all players to download and fully re-install the game on Feb. 6. In a blog post on the official “Sea of Thieves” website, executive producer Joe “Three Sheets” Neate announced the studio’s plans to introduce improvements to the installation and patching process, [...]

  • 'The Division 2' Story Trailer Depicts

    'The Division 2' Story Trailer Depicts Nation in Turmoil, Dates Private Beta

    The latest trailer for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” shows the US in turmoil after warring factions take over, as shared by Ubisoft via its YouTube channel Wednesday. There’s talk in the story trailer of overcoming a virus outbreak (a throwback to the first game, “Tom Clancy’s The Division”) but it is revealed that violent [...]

  • Magic leap Is Hiring to Build

    Magic Leap Plans to Expand to Mobile AR

    Magic Leap is getting ready to embrace augmented reality (AR) on mobile devices. The company is currently looking to hire a senior software engineer for mobile AR, who will be tasked with “expanding Magic Leap’s platform to mobile devices,” according to a new job listing. A Magic Leap spokesperson declined to comment. Magic Leap released [...]

  • Star Wars Battlefront II

    EA 'Fully Committed' To Making More 'Star Wars' Games

    Publisher Electronic Arts tells Variety that it’s still fully committed to making more “Star Wars” games following a report that its studios are no longer working on an open world game set in the “Star Wars” universe, but rather a smaller game with a faster development turnaround. Three anonymous sources told Kotaku on Tuesday that EA [...]

  • 'Westworld Mobile' Lawsuit Settled, Game Begins

    'Westworld Mobile' Lawsuit Settled, Game Begins Shutdown Process

    The “Westworld Mobile” game produced by Warner Bros. and Behaviour Interactive has now been removed from app stores after a related copyright infringement lawsuit from game studio Bethesda was reported by both parties to be “amicably” settled. There are few details on the specifics of the settlement, which was filed on December 12th, but the [...]

  • Supercell's 'Brawl Stars' Clears Over $63

    Supercell's 'Brawl Stars' Clears Over $63 Million in One Month

    Finnish mobile developer Supercell’s recent release “Brawl Stars” has made over $63 million in its first month on the market. This figure comes from mobile market research firm Sensor Tower, which estimates the developer’s first new game in nearly three years racking in sales to the tune of the average of almost $2 million a [...]

  • 'Hitman' Developer Opens New Studio, Teases

    'Hitman' Developer Opens New Studio, Teases Future Projects

    “Hitman” developer IO Interactive is opening a new studio in Malmö, Sweden, it announced on its official website on Wednesday. “We are super excited and proud to announce IOI Malmö. We will expand IOI to join a buzzing game developer community and bring our own unique IOI culture to this amazing town,” said IO Interactive [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad