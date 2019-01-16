‘Sea of Thieves’ February Update Requirea Players Re-Install Game

A major update to Rare’s pirate role-playing game “Sea of Thieves” will require all players to download and fully re-install the game on Feb. 6.

In a blog post on the official “Sea of Thieves” website, executive producer Joe “Three Sheets” Neate announced the studio’s plans to introduce improvements to the installation and patching process, reducing the game’s overall install size so the studio can push out live updates more easily in the future.

“I wanted to inform everyone of an upcoming change to our game install size resulting from work we have been doing behind the scenes to our install and patch process,” reads the post. “To enable this change, there will be a larger than normal update size on February 6th, 2019. This change will both greatly reduce the game’s overall install size and optimise the way we update Sea of Thieves moving forward.”

Game install size will be a fraction of their original size following the update next month. On Xbox One, the installation size will drop from 35GB to 10GB. On Xbox One X it will drop from 47GB to 25GB. On Windows 10, it will be cut from 47GB to 27GB.

“Changes to how we generate game updates/patches will better enable us to manage future content being added to the game,” says Neate. “This might mean that patch sizes increase slightly in the future, but the benefit is that the game install size won’t increase significantly. If we didn’t make this change, the game install size would continue to increase, taking up more and more of your hard drive space.”

“Due to the game install changing, we’ll be able to more quickly generate and transfer builds which is a significant part of day-to-day development internally at Rare. It’ll mean improvements to various areas of our development process, including how quickly we can generate builds and ship them to players. “