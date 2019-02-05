‘Sea of Thieves’ Available for Free This Week in Friends Play Free Event

“Sea of Thieves” developer Rare is introducing a Friends Play Free event to the pirate game starting Feb. 6 until Feb. 13, it was announced on Tuesday.

Those who already own the title or have played the game using a current Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to invite up to three friends to try the game for free. To share the free codes, visit the Friends Play Free website.

The event launches alongside a new time-limited adventure called Mercenary Voyage, where players head off on an ocean quest to find the treasure of the notorious Rum Runner. Those who complete the quest will be rewarded with Mercenary cosmetic items.

Users who redeem the Friends Play Free code will also receive a 35 percent discount when they buy the game digitally on Xbox One or Windows 10 PC between Feb. 6 until Feb. 27.

“Sea of Thieves” is an online action game where players can form a crew, hunt for treasure, kill skeletons, and engage in other pirate hijinks. The game launched on PC and Xbox One in 2018 and quickly gained a following. It reached one million players in its first 48 hours and topped two million after the first week. It was also one of the first Microsoft exclusives offered under its Xbox Game Pass program, a monthly subscription service that lets people play certain titles for free. This likely helped its launch numbers; however, the big influx of players caused some server issues as well.