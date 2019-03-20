×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Sea of Thieves’ Anniversary Update Adds the Arena, New Storyline

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rare’s online pirate game “Sea of Thieves” is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a large content update, the developer announced on Wednesday.

The Anniversary Update launches on Apr. 30 and adds a new, epic storyline called “Tall Tales — Shores of Gold” that will delve deeper into the game’s pirate lore. It features all-new characters, undiscovered locales, and new gameplay features, Rare said. Some characters and locations from the expanded game universe appear in Shores of Gold as well. Rare said it plans to release even more Tall Tale in the future.

Meanwhile, pirates who want to test their mettle can do so in “Sea of Thieves” new competitive mode, the Arena. Rare announced it’s working the Arena in November and has apparently decided to bundle it with the other anniversary content. Players in the Arena can pit their ships and crews against others, then share some grog in the Glorious Sea Dog tavern, home to a new trading company led by characters from the “Sea of Thieves” comic series.

There’s also a second new trading company on the way called The Hunter’s Call, and it’s bringing fishing and cooking to the online game. It will reward gold and cosmetics, as well as offer another path for players to reach the Pirate Legend rank.

The Anniversary Update also brings various world improvements, Rare said, including expanded ship damage, new enemies, traps, and a harpoon.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Update Adds

    'Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Update Adds the Arena, New Storyline

    Rare’s online pirate game “Sea of Thieves” is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a large content update, the developer announced on Wednesday. The Anniversary Update launches on Apr. 30 and adds a new, epic storyline called “Tall Tales — Shores of Gold” that will delve deeper into the game’s pirate lore. It features all-new characters, [...]

  • University of Pittsburgh Students Resurrect The

    University of Pittsburgh Students Resurrect The Magnavox Odyssey

    Students at the University of Pittsburgh’s Vibrant Media Lab are re-engineering the Magnavox Odyssey, the first-ever commercial home video game console released in 1972. About 350,000 Magnavox Odyssey units were ever sold, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The OdysseyNow Project aims to recreate the console and reconnect it to its original [...]

  • GDC Women in Gaming Rally Puts

    GDC Women in Gaming Rally Puts Spotlight on Inclusion, Accessibility in Industry

    Inclusion and accessibility were the big topics this week at the Women in Gaming Rally, held in coordination with the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. Women in Gaming is a group formed by women in Microsoft that focuses on providing support, sharing stories and hosting events around the video game and interactive industry. Every [...]

  • Epic Gives Away Online Services Behind

    Epic Gives Away Online Services Behind 'Fortnite'

    Epic Games Wednesday officially launched Epic Online Services, a free suite of tools that can be used to launch, operate, and scale online games. And the services don’t just work with Unreal Engine 4, but can be integrated with any engine, platform, or store. The tools were originally built for “Fortnite,” so they’ve been tested [...]

  • 'Vlambeer Arcade' Brings Bite-Sized Games to

    'Vlambeer Arcade' Brings Bite-Sized Games to Nintendo Switch

    Indie developer Vlambeer is bringing the bite-sized game compilation “Vlambeer Arcade” to Nintendo Switch later in 2019. The collection of games will feature titles like “Ultra Bugs,” which resembles “Space Invaders,” though there are additional titles being announced at a later date. Very excited to announce the team for #ULTRABUGS:@chipzel on the incredibly bouncy music@KissaKolme [...]

  • 'Control,' 'Outer Worlds,' 'Ancestors' Among Dozen

    'Control,' 'Outer Worlds,' 'Ancestors' Among Dozen Games Coming to Epic Games Store

    The blossoming success of Epic Games Store is proving enticing to a growing number of developers and publishers, including Take-Two’s Private Division, Remedy, and Ubisoft, which Wednesday announced it’s extending its agreement with the store. The agreement will see Ubisoft bringing “several major PC releases” to the store, and additional back catalog titles are coming [...]

  • Epic Game Store Exclusives Coming to

    Epic Game Store Exclusives Coming to Humble Store

    Epic Games Store titles, including exclusives, will soon begin appearing on the Humble Store, Epic Games announced Wednesday. The partnership will enable developers to decide whether they want to sell their Epic Games Store titles on the Humble Store. Epic won’t receive any revenue share from the sales of those games purchased through Humble Store, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad