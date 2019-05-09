×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers of ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DIGIT/Scopely

Scopely acquired Irish developer DIGIT Game Studios on Thursday, after the success of “Star Trek Fleet Command,” according to a press release.

Dublin-based DIGIT collaborated with Scopely to create “Star Trek Fleet Command,” an MMO/strategy game that came out last November. Since its release, the mobile game has surpassed $50 million in revenue. It’s currently on track to be the fastest game in Scopely’s offerings to surpass $100 million in lifetime revenue, according to the press release.

Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely, commented on the acquisition of DIGIT and what it means for his company.

“Late last year, we expanded into the strategy genre with ‘Star Trek️ Fleet Command,’ which has proven to be a hugely successful entry into the challenging-to-tackle MMO/strategy sector. The trusted partnership we have built the last few years with our collaborator DIGIT also laid the foundation for even more opportunities in the strategy space,” said O’Brien. “Game, tech and publishing expertise across both teams resulted in a dynamic experience players are engaging with for hours every day. It’s exciting to see the game garnering awards and popularity, showcasing that our deep collaboration has been a great mix for ‘Fleet Command.’ We look forward to further scaling the Scopely business with DIGIT, who will be a fantastic addition to our growing global team.”

Related

DIGIT founder and chief executive Richard Barnwell, who founded the studio in 2011 will continue to run it, also commented.

“We partnered with Scopely in 2015 to enable us to grow our team and focus on building world-class strategy games,” said Barnwell. “The success we’ve seen with Star Trek™️ Fleet Command has been absolutely amazing and formalizing our relationship will allow us to scale the game even more. We can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish together.”

“Star Trek Fleet Command” is currently available on iOS and Android devices, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • 'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses

    'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses $8.5 Million

    The International 2019, a “Dota 2” tournament, already has a more than $8.5 million prize pool — and that number is still growing, as can be seen on the “Dota 2” website. The International prize pool for this year broke last year’s record, reaching $6 million within its first 24 hours of funding, as shared [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Nine, Week One Challenges Guide

    Season nine’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Anthem's' Struggles at Launch is Reshaping

    'Anthem's' Struggles at Launch is Reshaping How EA Handles Future Games

    BioWare’s massive online action role-playing game “Anthem” didn’t meet publisher Electronic Arts’ expectations, but the company said it will continue to support the title. It also noted that “Anthem” underscores an industry-wide challenge. An analyst broached the topic of technical hurdles that have impacted the release of BioWare games — including “Anthem” in the past [...]

  • Play NYC Bringing Game Debuts, Bose

    Play NYC Bringing Game Debuts, Bose AR-cade to Public in August

    The third annual Play NYC event is planned for August, and is bringing game debuts and interactive installations to the Big Apple, organizer Playcrafting announced Thursday via a press release. The two day event is New York City’s largest game convention, and this year it’s coming to the Metropolitan Pavilion on August 10 and 11. [...]

  • Nintendo Ready For Summer With Tournaments,

    Nintendo Details E3 Plans With Tournaments, Direct Video

    Nintendo is gearing up for E3 2019 with tournaments, a Nintendo Direct presentation, and Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream planned, according to a press release. To kick off this year’s events, there will be a “Splatoon 2” and then a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on June 8. Players are coming to Los Angeles from all [...]

  • 'Elder Scrolls' Tabletop Game Pulled, Facing

    'Elder Scrolls' Tabletop Game Pulled, Facing Plagiarism Accusation

    Bethesda pulled a tabletop RPG game based on “Elder Scrolls Online” on Wednesday after concerns were raised that the adventure was plagiarized, as reported by Ars Technica. “We have pulled a previously shared [“Elder Scrolls Online”] tabletop RPG adventure while we investigate the source,” Bethesda shared via Facebook. “Thank you to those who reached out [...]

  • Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game

    Title of New 'Ghost Recon' Game Leaks Online

    The title of the next “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” game has apparently leaked online, one day ahead of its official reveal, according to a post on Reddit. The new game is reportedly called “Breakpoint.” A graphic that briefly appeared on Ubisoft’s German store on Wednesday promoted an exclusive Wolves Collector’s Edition of the game that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad