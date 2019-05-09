Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers of ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’

Scopely acquired Irish developer DIGIT Game Studios on Thursday, after the success of “Star Trek Fleet Command,” according to a press release.

Dublin-based DIGIT collaborated with Scopely to create “Star Trek Fleet Command,” an MMO/strategy game that came out last November. Since its release, the mobile game has surpassed $50 million in revenue. It’s currently on track to be the fastest game in Scopely’s offerings to surpass $100 million in lifetime revenue, according to the press release.

Tim O’Brien, chief revenue officer at Scopely, commented on the acquisition of DIGIT and what it means for his company.

“Late last year, we expanded into the strategy genre with ‘Star Trek️ Fleet Command,’ which has proven to be a hugely successful entry into the challenging-to-tackle MMO/strategy sector. The trusted partnership we have built the last few years with our collaborator DIGIT also laid the foundation for even more opportunities in the strategy space,” said O’Brien. “Game, tech and publishing expertise across both teams resulted in a dynamic experience players are engaging with for hours every day. It’s exciting to see the game garnering awards and popularity, showcasing that our deep collaboration has been a great mix for ‘Fleet Command.’ We look forward to further scaling the Scopely business with DIGIT, who will be a fantastic addition to our growing global team.”

DIGIT founder and chief executive Richard Barnwell, who founded the studio in 2011 will continue to run it, also commented.

“We partnered with Scopely in 2015 to enable us to grow our team and focus on building world-class strategy games,” said Barnwell. “The success we’ve seen with Star Trek™️ Fleet Command has been absolutely amazing and formalizing our relationship will allow us to scale the game even more. We can’t wait to see what else we can accomplish together.”

“Star Trek Fleet Command” is currently available on iOS and Android devices, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases.