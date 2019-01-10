×
Samsung Unpacked 2019 Unveils S10 in February

By

Samsung on Thursday began sending out invites to press for its next unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 will take place in San Francisco on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. PT. The event invite features the number 10 on its side, most likely alluding to the expected announcement of the Galaxy S10 and S10+.

The S10 phones would succeed the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which were unveiled during a Samsung event in San Francisco in February 2018. Samsung held a Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in August, announcing the Galaxy Note 9. The event also included an appearance by Epic Games president Tim Sweeney, who announced that “Fortnite” would be available on select Samsung phones starting immediately. The event, while broadly detailing the new features of the phone, also spent quite a bit of time discussing its power as a gaming device. Gaming phones are a growing niche in the smartphone market.

It’s unclear if the February event will spend as much time discussing Samsung phones’ prowess as a gaming phone, or if the company will be further detailing its anticipated foldable phone the Galaxy F.

A short video posted on the official Samsung Mobile Twitter account seems to focus on two phones.

 

