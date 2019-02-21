×

Samsung Partnering With Valve For Galaxy S10 Steam Streaming (Rumor)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

Samsung might be teaming up with Valve to offer Steam games streaming on its latest flagship phones, according to Wccftech.

The tech company unveiled its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, during its Unpacked press event in San Francisco on Wednesday. That’s where word-of-mouth rumors reportedly began to circulate about the Samsung/Valve partnership. While Wccftech said the sources in question can be trusted as being in the know, the information is unofficial and unconfirmed at this time.

So, what is the rumor, specifically? “If you leave your PC on at home, you can actually stream from your PC to your phone. So you can actually play Steam games on your phone whilst your PC is on at home,” sources claim.

That actually sounds similar to the remote play feature Sony offers on its handheld console, the PlayStation Vita. By leaving a PlayStation 4 console turned on at home, a Vita owner can stream certain games via a wireless connection or they can use the handheld as a secondary screen.

Valve also offers game streaming to smartphones via its Steam Link app, which is currently in beta on Android and Raspberry Pi. The app lets Steam users stream games to their phones via their home’s wireless networks. It also allows them to pair a controller via Bluetooth. But, it only works inside the home on a local network connection.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will start at $900 and $1,000, respectively. Pre-orders for the devices began on Feb. 21. They officially hit store shelves on Mar. 8. Among the line’s features is an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that’s directly integrated into the screen, which means people can unlock their phones simply by touching the glass. The phones also have a wireless charging feature that’s capable of acting as a backup battery for other devices like smart watches. The S10 has a 6.1″ dynamic AMOLED display screen, while the S10+ is 6.4″.

Variety contacted Valve to confirm whether or not the Steam rumor is true, but it did not immediately respond.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More Gaming

  • Samsung Partnering With Valve For Galaxy

    Samsung Partnering With Valve For Galaxy S10 Steam Streaming (Rumor)

    Samsung might be teaming up with Valve to offer Steam games streaming on its latest flagship phones, according to Wccftech. The tech company unveiled its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, during its Unpacked press event in San Francisco on Wednesday. That’s where word-of-mouth rumors reportedly began to circulate about the Samsung/Valve partnership. While [...]

  • Ubisoft Developing Live-Action 'Skull & Bones'

    Ubisoft Developing Live-Action 'Skull & Bones' TV Show

    Video game publisher Ubisoft is teaming up with Atlas Entertainment (“Dirty John,” “12 Monkeys”) to develop a live-action pirate drama series based on its upcoming action title “Skull & Bones,” it announced on this week. “Skull & Bones” is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019-2020. The game takes [...]

  • Vonderhaar Couldn't Predict 'Blackout' Characters in

    'Blackout' Design Director Couldn't Predict Characters in Loot Box Decision

    Treyarch’s David Vonderhaar didn’t know that “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4” Blackout characters would be offered in loot boxes about a month before the game’s release, he wrote in a Reddit thread on Wednesday. Vonderhaar, a studio design director, was called out in the original post by Reddit user lagmademedoit for his statement in [...]

  • China Stops Accepting Video Game Applications

    China Again Stops Accepting Video Game Applications Amid Approvals Backlog

    China’s top regulator has stopped accepting applications to monetize new video games as it processes a large backlog from a nine-month pause last year, reports say. The development smashes hopes of a return to business as usual after the resumption of approvals in December, and bodes continued trouble in the world’s largest gaming market. Typically, [...]

  • TwitchCon 2019 Returns To San Diego

    TwitchCon 2019 Returns To San Diego Convention Center With Fifth Annual Event

    Twitch’s community celebration event TwitchCon will be returning to San Diego for its fifth annual celebration this year in September. Twitch fans will descend upon the San Diego Convention Center on Sep. 27 through Sep. 29 as TwitchCon invites members of the Twitch livestream community, their fans, moderators, and developers, publishers, and brands to be [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Pulls 'Fortnite' Ads From YouTube After Child Predator Controversy

    Epic Games is no longer running “Fortnite” pre-roll ads on YouTube after it was discovered they were playing on videos alleged predators used to exploit children, according to The Verge. The developer has paused all of its pre-roll advertising, which plays before a video starts on the streaming platform, a spokesperson said. It also reached [...]

  • New Video Shows Off Vive Cosmos

    New Video Shows Off Vive Cosmos VR Controllers

    There’s still much to be learned about HTC’s Vive Cosmos — like release date, specs, and price — but Wednesday the company released a short teaser video giving a slightly better glimpse of the controllers in action. The new controllers look a bit like rival VR headset Oculus Rift’s Touch controller, though reversed in some [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad