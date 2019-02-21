Samsung Partnering With Valve For Galaxy S10 Steam Streaming (Rumor)

Samsung might be teaming up with Valve to offer Steam games streaming on its latest flagship phones, according to Wccftech.

The tech company unveiled its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S10 and S10+, during its Unpacked press event in San Francisco on Wednesday. That’s where word-of-mouth rumors reportedly began to circulate about the Samsung/Valve partnership. While Wccftech said the sources in question can be trusted as being in the know, the information is unofficial and unconfirmed at this time.

So, what is the rumor, specifically? “If you leave your PC on at home, you can actually stream from your PC to your phone. So you can actually play Steam games on your phone whilst your PC is on at home,” sources claim.

That actually sounds similar to the remote play feature Sony offers on its handheld console, the PlayStation Vita. By leaving a PlayStation 4 console turned on at home, a Vita owner can stream certain games via a wireless connection or they can use the handheld as a secondary screen.

Valve also offers game streaming to smartphones via its Steam Link app, which is currently in beta on Android and Raspberry Pi. The app lets Steam users stream games to their phones via their home’s wireless networks. It also allows them to pair a controller via Bluetooth. But, it only works inside the home on a local network connection.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will start at $900 and $1,000, respectively. Pre-orders for the devices began on Feb. 21. They officially hit store shelves on Mar. 8. Among the line’s features is an ultrasonic fingerprint reader that’s directly integrated into the screen, which means people can unlock their phones simply by touching the glass. The phones also have a wireless charging feature that’s capable of acting as a backup battery for other devices like smart watches. The S10 has a 6.1″ dynamic AMOLED display screen, while the S10+ is 6.4″.

Variety contacted Valve to confirm whether or not the Steam rumor is true, but it did not immediately respond.