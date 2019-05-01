×
'Saints Row' Getting Film Adaptation, F. Gary Gray Set to Direct

By

CREDIT: Deep Silver

The Fate of the Furious” director F. Gary Gray was tapped to direct a film version of the “Saints Row” series of video games, currently in the early planning stages, IGN reported Wednesday.

Greg Russo will write the screenplay for the adaptation. Russo is also scripting movie reboots of “Mortal Kombat” and “Resident Evil.”

We don’t have any details as to the story of the movie version of the “Saints Row” games or which characters it will focus on. But, with Gray’s experience directing action films, he seems an ideal fit. “The Fate of the Furious” is the 2017 eight installment to the “Fast and the Furious” series of action films.

Gray is also director of the upcoming “Men In Black: International,” which is set for release June 14.

The “Saints Row” games are often compared to the “Grand Theft Auto” series— but with more bizarre missions and weirder transport options. The series has four games, the most recent installment being “Saints Row IV” in 2013.

Saints Row: The Third” is also getting a Nintendo Switch version next month, coming out on May 10. In an effort to promote the upcoming port, Saints Row on Twitter recently shared a clip of memorable moments from the game.

