Ronda Rousey to Voice Sonya Blade in ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

Famed fighter Ronda Rousey is the voice of Sonya Blade in the upcoming “Mortal Kombat 11,” NetherRealm Studios revealed via livestream on Thursday.

In a trailer announcing her new role, a Rousey-faced Sonya Blade swaggers through a group of armed special forces and toward Skarlet, the katana-wielding redhead first seen in the 2011 release of “Mortal Kombat”.

In another scene Sonya calls in air support against Baraka, throwing him up into the air and shooting him into the blades of a helicopter.

“Sonya Blade was the first kick ass girl I saw come onto the scene,” says Rousey in the video streamed during the event. “I admittedly kind of emulated her in my own way. And now I get to try and be her.”

“The first time I can remember playing “Mortal Kombat,” my mom was a college professor and one of her students actually let me play. I was a complete button masher but I was Raiden and I beat him as Raiden and it was like the first time I had beat an adult at anything.”

Sonya Blade is one of eight characters revealed today, alongside Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and newcomer Geras.

UFC champion, Olympic medalist and WWE star Rousey posted an image teasing the news on her Instagram earlier this week, which featured an invitation to Thursday’s reveal event.

“The invitation I’ve been waiting to accept my whole life. Don’t worry, Earthrealm is safe with me ;). Can’t wait for Thursday!”

Rousey has made her love of “Mortal Kombat” known in the past. In 2015, Rousey participated in an AMA on Reddit naming Kitana as her favorite character.

“I would always play as Princess Katana ‘cuz in the Sega version you could press down and punch up vs the computer and get to the fifth guy from the top with all flawless victories because the computer wouldn’t learn to throw you from the floor until it was almost the end.”

Mortal Kombat 11” releases on April 23 to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The story picks up after the events of “Mortal Kombat X” and introduces a time-traveling plotline where older characters will be seen meeting their younger selves. Check out details from Thursday’s event here.

