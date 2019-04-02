Romero Games is Developing a Strategy Game With Paradox Interactive

Romero Games is partnering with Paradox Interactive for a new strategy game, which is set to be revealed at E3 2019.

The game is said to be based on an original IP, and there’s plenty of speculation already brewing about what it could potentially be over at the official Paradox Interactive forums. Brenda Romero took to Twitter with the official announcement, offering “advance peeks” at the game’s theme at the official website. Both John and Brenda Romero will be involved with the upcoming title, though they haven’t offered many details on what it will feature just yet.

We're excited to announce that we are working on a strategy game with @Pdxinteractive! Look for more info at E3 this year. If you want some advance peeks at the game's theme, sign up at https://t.co/IxO4IXFFe6 pic.twitter.com/V3C3vs0ISn — Brenda Romero (@br) April 2, 2019

“This has been a project we’ve been wanting to work on for a long time, so it’s especially exciting that we’ll be partnering with Paradox Interactive to fully realize that dream,” said Romero Games co-founder Brenda Romero via press release. “We can’t wait to tell everyone more, so make sure you watch this space!”

The official Romero Games site notes that the studio is currently working on two games, which likely refers to the upcoming “Sigil,” a spiritual successor to the fourth episode of “Ultimate Doom.” It’s scheduled to release this month following an initial delay.

Paradox Interactive has released titles like “Stellaris,” “Cities: Skylines,” and “Crusader Kings” in the past, while Romero Games is responsible for titles like “Gunman Taco Truck” and “Dangerous Dave in the Deserted Pirate’s Hideout” for mobile devices.