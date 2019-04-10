×
New 'Rocket League' Esports Shop Benefits Teams, Players

CREDIT: Psyonix

Psyonix is adding a new shop to its popular vehicular soccer game “Rocket League,” it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday, and some of the money it generates will benefit esports teams and players.

The Rocket League Esports Shop pilot program opens for business on Apr. 16 at 10 a.m. PDT and it offers new in-game cosmetic decals, wheels, and player banners based on some of the biggest teams in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS). Those teams include:

  • Cloud9
  • Dignitas
  • Evil Geniuses
  • G2 Esports
  • Ghost Gaming
  • Mousesports
  • NRG Esports
  • Rogue
  • Splyce
  • TSM
  • Team Vitality

After the game updates on Apr. 16, the Esports Shop will appear in the main menu under “Shop.” It will feature six in-game items each day and refresh at 12 p.m. PDT. The items will all have timers displayed beneath them to show how long they’ll remain in the shop. Some items will be featured for 24 hours, Psyonix said, while others will stay in the shop for 48 hours.

Of course, repping your favorite teams is going to cost money. The Esports Shop requires a new currency called Esports Tokens that are sold in the following packs:

  • 100 Tokens for $0.99 (or regional equivalent)
  • 600 Tokens for $4.99 (or regional equivalent)
  • 1200 Tokens for $9.99 (or regional equivalent)
  • 2500 Tokens for $19.99 (or regional equivalent)

Esports Shop items are considered “premium,” so they can’t be traded, Psyonix said.

About 30% of the revenues from sales in the Esports Shop goes to participating teams, Psyonix said. A portion of the revenue also goes to the players in North American and European RLCS League Play via a prize pool bonus. They get that bonus whether they’re part of the pilot program or not. Psyonix is also looking into opportunities for Oceania and South America to participate in the revenue share as well.

The Season 7 Rocket League World Championship takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Jun. 21-23.

