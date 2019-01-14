×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Rocket League’ Full Cross-Platform Play Live For All Users Now

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Full cross-platform play is now available for “Rocket League” owners across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With “Rocket League” in the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta Program, players on all platforms can join in on the fun, with everyone able to randomly matchmake with or play against each other in any online match type, such as Casual, Competitive, and Extra Modes. Psyonix took to the official “Rocket League” blog to make the announcement on Monday.

“Today’s announcement is an important one for us here at Psyonix, because we know how much our community has wanted FULL cross-platform support for quite some time,” wrote Psyonix. “On behalf of the entire team, THANK YOU for your passion and persistence as we continue to do our best to make Rocket League the best experience we can.”

While the Cross-Platform option should now be enabled by default, players can ensure they’re covered by heading to the Main Menu, choosing Options, and ensuring the Cross-Platform Play box is checked. If all is well, the game should automatically allow cross-play with other gamers.

Psyonix notes that cross-platform parties will be coming in the future with the first “Rocket League” update this year, though more information on that will be coming soon. With it, the game will include a cross-platform party system that’ll allow players to partner with friends on any platform. It’s still possible to do right now by creating or joining Private Matches, but the popular game will include a dedicated mode for just that soon enough.

“Rocket League” is a game that combines the best of racing and soccer, with teams vying to score goals in enormous, souped-up cars and other vehicles. It’s currently available from Psyonix.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Gaming

  • Chapter 2 of 'Battlefield V's' Tides

    Chapter 2 of 'Battlefield V's' Tides of War Debuts This Week

    Chapter 2 of “Battlefield V’s” seasonal content service Tides of War is set to debut this week, introducing the new Lightning Strikes event. Developer DICE released the first trailer for Chapter 2 on Monday, advertising the new content coming for players. “Battlefield V” fans can look forward to new weapons, vehicles, Company gear, and the [...]

  • Valve Making Improvements to Steam TV,

    Valve Making Improvements to Steam TV, Discoverability, More in 2019

    Valve is hinting at some of its plans for digital storefront Steam in 2019, including more game discoverability, a Steam TV expansion, and more. It’s currently working on a new game recommendation engine powered by machine learning, one that can match players to titles based on their individual tastes, it said in a Steam Community [...]

  • Nreal, North and Rokid Execs on

    How 3 Augmented Reality Hardware Startups Are Preparing for the Consumer Market

    Among the thousands of companies showing off their products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, there were also a few dozen startups dedicated to augmented reality (AR). And while a lot of the focus around AR hardware has been on enterprise use, an increasing number of companies is getting ready [...]

  • 'Rocket League' Full Cross-Platform Play Live

    'Rocket League' Full Cross-Platform Play Live For All Users Now

    Full cross-platform play is now available for “Rocket League” owners across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With “Rocket League” in the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta Program, players on all platforms can join in on the fun, with everyone able to randomly matchmake with or play against each other in any online match type, [...]

  • 'Uncharted' Movie Lands New Director

    ‘10 Cloverfield Lane' Director Boards 'Uncharted' Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dan Trachtenberg, who broke out with “10 Cloverfield Lane,” will direct Sony Pictures’ adaptation of the hit video game “Uncharted.” Trachtenberg replaces Shawn Levy, who had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts. Sony has been hoping to work with Trachtenberg since “10 Cloverfield Lane” opened in 2016. “Uncharted” is based on the PlayStation [...]

  • Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming

    Verizon Reportedly Working on Cloud Gaming Service

    Verizon is currently alpha testing its own game streaming service, according to The Verge. Verizon Gaming is currently up and running on the Nvidia Shield set-top box and will eventually make its way to Android smartphones, The Verge said. Games on the service can be played with a paired Xbox One controller. Although Verizon has [...]

  • A still fromThe Magic Life of

    Sundance Premiere 'The Magic Life of V' Explores Live Action Role-Playing

    “The Magic Life of V,” a new documentary that explores the world of LARPing (live-action role-playing), is debuting at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. The film follows a young woman named Veera who uses LARPing as a form of escapism to combat the psychological issues she faces during her everyday life. Growing up dealing with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad