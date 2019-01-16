×
Roblox Launches Digital Civility Initiative in Push for Safety

Popular game platform Roblox launched its Digital Civility Initiative on Tuesday.

The initiative will be led by new hire Laura Higgins, who joined Roblox as its director of Digital Civility. Higgins has more than two decades of experience “managing and promoting social care and support services, as well as creating online safety and digital civility programs,” according to the press release.

The Digital Civility Initiative will mean the creation of new programs meant to help young users have positive experiences by creating a safe environment and providing educational resources for players. As such, Roblox also intends to extend its network with educational partners.

David Baszucki, CEO and co-founder of Roblox, commented on the importance of Higgins’ new role.

“Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play,” said Baszucki. “As a training ground for life, we are fostering the new behaviors and skills that digital citizens need in this rapidly changing world. I’m pleased Laura will be joining us to help guide our efforts in this important area.”

CREDIT: Roblox

While still a popular platform, Roblox sparked concern last year when a young girl found a disturbing depiction of rape in one of the community-created games using the Roblox service.

Despite the controversy, Roblox didn’t seem to suffer too much. The company finished out its Q3 last year with impressive growth, with revenue up 87% year-over-year.

Higgins acknowledged the safety concerns in the Roblox community in the press release.

“Because Roblox is rapidly growing into one of the most popular places for kids and teens to hang out and play online, we have a duty to make sure that when they use our platform they
can explore their creativity freely and safely,” Higgins stated. “We have an opportunity to engage with young people in a unique way, and I hope that by listening to them and giving them a voice, we can help shape their positive behaviors both online and offline. I am beyond delighted to be joining this world-class team of innovators, and I look forward to working with external partners around the world.”

Further, Higgins will develop resources for users (and their parents or other caregivers) in order to promote Roblox’s community safety standards.

