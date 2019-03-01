×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Roblox Named One of Best Workplaces in Bay Area in 2019

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Roblox

Roblox is one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, according to global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

The company took the No. 16 spot on the Small and Medium Companies list. The ranking is based on surveys from more than 30,000 employees across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of employees’ experiences on the job, including how much they trust their boss, how much respect they receive at work, fairness in the workplace, and more.

Roblox is the company behind a massively multiplayer online game and creation platform of the same name. One of the most popular online entertainment platforms for kids and teens, it allows users to design and share their own games with others. It currently has over 80 million monthly users and over two million creators.

“Roblox is all about inspiring and empowering people to learn, create and explore new ideas – that goes for both the experiences on our platform as well as for our employees,” said David Baszucki, co-founder and CEO of Roblox. “Our superpower is our fierce commitment to creating a positive place to work and play. Our employees have the tools and the mandate to chase big game changing ideas. Together, we hope to set an example for a global community of creators and entrepreneurs who follow in our footsteps.”

One way the company is using its “superpower” is the launch of a digital civility initiative aimed at helping young users have a positive experience on the platform. It’s led by Laura Higgins, Roblox’s new director of digital civility. She has more than two decades of experience managing and promoting social care and support services, as well as creating online safety programs.

Roblox’s revenue grew 87% year-over-year to $92 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. It’s reportedly posted annual revenue growth every quarter since Q3 2015.

Popular on Variety

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

More Gaming

  • Roblox Named One of The Best

    Roblox Named One of Best Workplaces in Bay Area in 2019

    Roblox is one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, according to global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune. The company took the No. 16 spot on the Small and Medium Companies list. The ranking is based on surveys from more than 30,000 [...]

  • Lawsuit Targets Epic's 'Predatory' Loot Boxes

    Lawsuit Targets Epic's 'Predatory' Loot Boxes in 'Fortnite'

    A lawsuit filed Thursday against Epic Games accuses the publisher of perfecting a “predatory scheme” through enticing players to purchase loot boxes. Loot boxes are virtual containers filled with in-game items that are randomized in value. In the case of this lawsuit, the Llamas of “Fortnite” are the target because the plaintiff, a minor and his [...]

  • Mario

    Nintendo Japan Recruitment Stats May Have You Packing for Tokyo

    The average Nintendo Japan employee makes $80K a year and stays with the company for 13.5 years, according to statistics posted on the company’s recruitment page, as spotted and tweeted by games industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Thursday. Nintendo is pushing for 2020 graduates to join its ranks, and posted several relevant statistics to draw [...]

  • Ascendant Studios Launches, Working On New

    Former 'Call of Duty' Creative Director Launches Ascendant Studios

    Indie developer Ascendant Studios officially launched on Thursday after securing initial funding. The newly-formed Bay Area game outfit, helmed by industry veteran Bret Robbins, is comprised of a wide variety of industry vets. Robbins himself is the former Creative Director for “Call of Duty” and brings 20 years of experience with him to the table. [...]

  • Insomniac Games: From Purple Dragon to

    Insomniac Games: From Purple Dragon to Incredible Spidey

    In another reality, Extreme Software would be turning 25 Thursday, a game studio made famous by its original creations of purple dragon, of orange interstellar raccoon, of human Resistance. Famous for creating, most recently, the best Spider-Man — some would argue best superhero — video game of all time. But back in 1994, when Ted [...]

  • Nike Becomes Official 'League of Legends'

    Nike Becomes Official 'League of Legends' Pro League Partner

    Nike and League of Legends Esports announced a new partnership on Thursday, making Nike the official apparel and footwear partner for China’s “League of Legends” Pro League. The partnership will find Nike designing, producing, and distributing the official jerseys and footwear for teams that compete in the league. Additionally, the brand will manufacture lifestyle apparel [...]

  • 'Anthem' Gets Loot Drop Overhaul in

    'Anthem' Gets Loot Drop Overhaul in Wake of Fan Complaints

    “Anthem,” BioWare’s beleaguered “Destiny”-like looter-shooter, is getting a loot drop overhaul in response to fan complaints, Electronic Arts announced Thursday. The company plans for the changes to hit Thursday or Friday. Player discontent seemed to culminate earlier this week when former “Diablo 3” designer Travis Day suggested changes Bioware could make to its loot system in the AnthemTheGame Subreddit post. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad