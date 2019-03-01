Roblox Named One of Best Workplaces in Bay Area in 2019

Roblox is one of the best places to work in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2019, according to global people analytics and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune.

The company took the No. 16 spot on the Small and Medium Companies list. The ranking is based on surveys from more than 30,000 employees across the Bay Area. Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of employees’ experiences on the job, including how much they trust their boss, how much respect they receive at work, fairness in the workplace, and more.

Roblox is the company behind a massively multiplayer online game and creation platform of the same name. One of the most popular online entertainment platforms for kids and teens, it allows users to design and share their own games with others. It currently has over 80 million monthly users and over two million creators.

“Roblox is all about inspiring and empowering people to learn, create and explore new ideas – that goes for both the experiences on our platform as well as for our employees,” said David Baszucki, co-founder and CEO of Roblox. “Our superpower is our fierce commitment to creating a positive place to work and play. Our employees have the tools and the mandate to chase big game changing ideas. Together, we hope to set an example for a global community of creators and entrepreneurs who follow in our footsteps.”

One way the company is using its “superpower” is the launch of a digital civility initiative aimed at helping young users have a positive experience on the platform. It’s led by Laura Higgins, Roblox’s new director of digital civility. She has more than two decades of experience managing and promoting social care and support services, as well as creating online safety programs.

Roblox’s revenue grew 87% year-over-year to $92 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. It’s reportedly posted annual revenue growth every quarter since Q3 2015.