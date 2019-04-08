Roblox Reaches 90 Million Monthly Active Users

Massively multiplayer online game “Roblox” now has over 90 million monthly active users, it announced on Sunday.

“Roblox” allows users to create and share mini games using Lego-like virtual blocks. Players and creators spend more than one billion hours each month in-game, publisher Roblox International said. The MMO is currently focusing on international expansion. It recently added support for French and German, and it plans to add even more languages in the coming months.

“’Roblox’ is where anyone can unleash their creativity and have fun with their friends, no matter where they live,” said Chris Misner, president of Roblox International. “By bringing top games and resources to French and German audiences, we’re uniting the next generation through a truly global platform for play.”

Europe has played a major role in “Roblox’s” success, the company said. Millions of users and hundreds of thousands of creators hail from that part of the world. Some of the more popular European user-created games on the platform include “Ski Resort” (Germany), “Crash Course” (France), and “Heists 2” (UK).

“Roblox’s commitment to supporting multiple languages helps us connect with new markets and expand our business,” said BlockfaceSteve, founder of Blockface Evolution Studio and creator of “Heists 2.” “Supporting everyone, everywhere continues to get easier and provides us a great opportunity to become truly global providers of world-class gameplay experiences.”

“Roblox” grew 87% year-over-year to $92 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2018, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. It’s posted annual revenue growth every quarter since Q3 2015 and is reportedly worth over $2.5 billion.