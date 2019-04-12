×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Game Developer Robin Hunicke to Appear on ‘Project Runway’

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Robin Hunicke via Twitter

Game developer Robin Hunicke is appearing as a guest judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway” next week, she confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

“Cat’s out of the bag!” she said in response to a games editor who posted about her appearance. “Next week, I will appear on @BravoTV as a guest judge on the fabulous #ProjectRunway — with a couple of other amazing ladies of gaming to boot!”

The episode, which airs on Thursday, Apr. 18, tasks contestants with creating their own powerful female video game characters.

Hunicke began her career at Electronic Arts, where she joined developer Maxis to work on “The Sims 2: Open for Business.” After that, she became lead designer for the Nintendo Wii title “MySims” and producer on the Wii puzzle game “Boom Blox.” After leaving EA, she joined Thatgamecompany as a producer for its critically-acclaimed adventure game “Journey.” She’s currently the CEO of Funomena and a professor at UC Santa Cruz.

“I was honestly floored to be invited,” she tweeted about her “Project Runway” appearance on Friday. “The whole cast and crew were even more fabulous than I imagined. Always been a fan of the show and really love what @karliekloss stands for with her work in STEM/STEAM.”

“Project Runway” is currently in its seventeenth season. This year, long-time hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum have been replaced with former contestant Christian Siriano and model Karlie Kloss. In her review of the new season, Variety’s Caroline Framke called it “a warmer, fuzzier ‘Project Runway’ that wants to be for the people instead of decreeing the grand laws of fashion from somewhere above them.”

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Game Developer Robin Hunicke to Appear

    Game Developer Robin Hunicke to Appear on 'Project Runway'

    Game developer Robin Hunicke is appearing as a guest judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway” next week, she confirmed in a tweet on Friday. “Cat’s out of the bag!” she said in response to a games editor who posted about her appearance. “Next week, I will appear on @BravoTV as a guest judge on the fabulous [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers, Agents Negotiating Again With Potential Chaos Looming

    Hollywood writers and agents are scheduled to make a final run at revamping the rules governing how agents represent writers with a potentially chaotic scenario approaching. Negotiations are scheduled to begin again at 3 p.m. PDT — a mere nine hours before the expiration of the current franchise agreement. The Writers Guild of America is [...]

  • Leslie MoonvesVariety's 'Dealmakers Breakfast', Los Angeles,

    Leslie Moonves Forfeited $34.5 Million in CBS Stock Awards Last Year

    Former CBS chairman-CEO Leslie Moonves forfeited $34.5 million in CBS stock awards last year as part of the settlement agreement that saw him ousted from the company he steered for more than 20 years amid a sexual misconduct scandal. Moonves earned a total of $47 million from CBS in 2018, according to CBS’ annual proxy [...]

  • GOOD GIRLS -- "The Dubby" Episode

    'Good Girls' Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

    “Good Girls” has been renewed for a third season at NBC. The drama about three friends who robbed a bank and then got sucked into the world of money laundering stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta. “We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring [...]

  • APM Vinyl Session

    APM Working to Increase the Presence of Female Musicmakers

    The APM catalog contains every genre of music, but when it comes to musical outlook, it’s the social consciousness of the 1960s that comes to mind. Recent collaborations have put the company at the forefront of inclusion and diversity. APM has teamed with the female-owned MPATH Music Library and the North Music Group to develop [...]

  • APM at NAB Tradeshow circa 1980s

    APM Music Scores With Sports

    About 10 years into its business plan, APM scored a huge win by getting the rights to market the NFL Films music library. Ninety albums and 25 years later the relationship is still going strong. The footballers also use APM catalog music — the ESPN “Monday Night Football” theme, “Heavy Action,” is “the most well-known [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad