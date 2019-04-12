Game Developer Robin Hunicke to Appear on ‘Project Runway’

Game developer Robin Hunicke is appearing as a guest judge on Bravo’s “Project Runway” next week, she confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

“Cat’s out of the bag!” she said in response to a games editor who posted about her appearance. “Next week, I will appear on @BravoTV as a guest judge on the fabulous #ProjectRunway — with a couple of other amazing ladies of gaming to boot!”

Cat's out of the bag! 😻 Next week I will appear on @BravoTV as a guest judge on the fabulous #ProjectRunway – with a couple other amazing ladies of gaming, to boot! No spoilers but if you want to tune in, the episode airs on the 18th 💜🌈✨🔥💃🏻 https://t.co/Ax7TiCWIpL — Robin Hunicke ✨ Reboot ✨ (@hunicke) April 12, 2019

The episode, which airs on Thursday, Apr. 18, tasks contestants with creating their own powerful female video game characters.

Hunicke began her career at Electronic Arts, where she joined developer Maxis to work on “The Sims 2: Open for Business.” After that, she became lead designer for the Nintendo Wii title “MySims” and producer on the Wii puzzle game “Boom Blox.” After leaving EA, she joined Thatgamecompany as a producer for its critically-acclaimed adventure game “Journey.” She’s currently the CEO of Funomena and a professor at UC Santa Cruz.

“I was honestly floored to be invited,” she tweeted about her “Project Runway” appearance on Friday. “The whole cast and crew were even more fabulous than I imagined. Always been a fan of the show and really love what @karliekloss stands for with her work in STEM/STEAM.”

“Project Runway” is currently in its seventeenth season. This year, long-time hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum have been replaced with former contestant Christian Siriano and model Karlie Kloss. In her review of the new season, Variety’s Caroline Framke called it “a warmer, fuzzier ‘Project Runway’ that wants to be for the people instead of decreeing the grand laws of fashion from somewhere above them.”