×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Advocates Want NFL to Ban Patriots, Boston Uprising Owner Robert Kraft

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert Kraft
CREDIT: Donald Traill/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Survivors of sexual exploitation and various anti-sexual exploitation and trafficking organizations are calling on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to ban New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after his arrest in Florida last month.

In addition to the Patriots, Kraft owns the Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, which is currently participating in the esport’s second season. He’s charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., according to the Jupiter Police Department. The sex acts were reportedly captured on surveillance video. Kraft’s arrest was part of a wider investigation into human trafficking in South Florida that lasted at least a year.

Now, in a letter to Commissioner Goodell, more than 60 anti-sexual exploitation advocates, along with 19 survivors are asking that Kraft be stripped of team ownership if police investigations confirm he purchased women for sex.

“It’s important for the NFL to recognize that those who buy people for sex engage in crimes of sexual coercion and violence,” said Lisa L. Thompson, vice president of policy and research at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE). “Payment for sex is a raw manifestation of sexual coercion. Men who buy people for sex use money to gain power and exercise temporary sexual control over others — typically women and girls. Further, we know that if men stopped purchasing people for sex, there would be no sex trafficking.”

Related

“For a team owner to engage in sexual exploitation is incompatible with the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” Thompson added. “Accordingly, survivors of sexual exploitation and trafficking, along with other advocates for the eradication of sexual exploitation call on the NFL to hold Robert Kraft accountable by banning him from NFL team ownership.”

The letter also calls on the NFL to create a corporate and sport culture that respects others and rejects all forms of sexual harassment, assault, and exploitation by owners, coaches, players, and others in the league.

Thompson told Variety via email the NCOSE is considering asking the Overwatch League to ban Kraft as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

    Google Stream Detailed, Named Stadia

    Stadia is Google’s big push into game development and publishing, the company announced Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference. “Our next big effort is to build a game platform for everyone,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. “When we say everyone we really mean it.” He said the company wants to “change the game” by bringing [...]

  • Robert Kraft

    Advocates Want NFL to Ban Patriots, Boston Uprising Owner Robert Kraft

    Survivors of sexual exploitation and various anti-sexual exploitation and trafficking organizations are calling on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to ban New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after his arrest in Florida last month. In addition to the Patriots, Kraft owns the Overwatch League team Boston Uprising, which is currently participating in the esport’s second season. [...]

  • Amazon Focused on Building the Game

    Amazon Focused on Building the Game Industry's Digital Infrastructure

    While most of the discussion around Amazon’s presence in the game industry revolves around their scattershot game projects and rumored cloud gaming platform, the tech giant has been far more involved in building the backend infrastructure for major games. Companies like Square Enix and Zynga both use Amazon Games Tech, Amazon’s portfolio of services that [...]

  • Ubisoft Patches Annoying 'The Division 2'

    Ubisoft Patches Annoying 'The Division 2' Skills Bug

    Ubisoft just fixed an annoying bug in its new online action-RPG “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2” that prevented player skills from functioning properly. The bug caused abilities like the drone and shield to immediately destroy themselves after activation and go on a 15-second cooldown, according to players on “The Division 2” subreddit. Ubisoft’s development team [...]

  • Jason Rohrer: Design ‘Unique Situation Generators,’

    Jason Rohrer: Design ‘Unique Situation Generators,’ Not ‘Consumable Games’

    “The press is dead.” At least when it comes to selling small independent games, according to Jason Rohrer (“The Castle Doctrine,” “One Hour One Life”). In an era that prioritizes influencers and content creators, Rohrer believes the press no longer factor into how games are promoted and sold. To support his position, presented in a [...]

  • Games For Change Launches Accelerator Program

    Games For Change Launches Accelerator Program For Developers

    Advocacy group Games For Change (G4C) is teaming up with social impact investment firm i(x) Investments and venture capital group Quake Capital to launch an accelerator program for game developers, it announced on Tuesday. The Games For Change Accelerator will deploy capital in areas of human need, G4C said, creating opportunity and change that is [...]

  • Hideo Kojima Tribeca Games Festival

    Hideo Kojima to Talk 'Death Stranding' at Tribeca Film Festival

    Game designer Hideo Kojima is talking about his latest project, the action title “Death Stranding,” at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, the event’s organizers announced on Tuesday. Kojima is joined by “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, who appears in the game. The pair will discuss pushing the boundaries of the video game medium [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad