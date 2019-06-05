×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Riot Names John Needham New Global Head of LoL Esports

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Photo of John Needham, global head of LoL Esports
CREDIT: Jeremy Fraser/LA Exposures

John Needham is the new global head of “League of Legends'” professional esports league, Riot Games announced on Wednesday.

As part of his new role, Needham will lead development of major LoL Esports events like The World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and the All-Star Event. He will also help increase the impact of regional leagues.

League of Legends” currently boasts one of the biggest esports scenes around. There are about 800 professional players spread amongst 100 teams throughout its various leagues, Riot said. Last year’s World Championship gained an estimated 99.6 million unique viewers during the Finals, while viewership for the regular season averaged about 90 million hours week-over-week worldwide.

“We are currently in the middle of our ninth season with ‘League of Legends’ esports, and when we look at the timelines under which traditional sports have evolved, over many decades if not centuries, we’re extremely bullish on what we’re creating,” said Needham. “At Riot Games, we believe that we’re well ahead of the curve and that esports are still only in their infancy. With player experience guiding us as it does all of Riot, we are building a global, sustainable ecosystem for players, teams, partners, and fans alike. We’re honored to be considered leaders in the esports space and believe it’s part of our responsibility to help shepherd it forward by
investing in the right ideas, events, and structure to help this sport reach its full potential.”

Related

Needham joined Riot in 2017 and most recently served as the managing director of Europe and North America. During his time in that position, he oversaw the rebranding of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), which recently moved to a long-term partnership model with 10 teams. It also brought in new sponsors like Kia, Logitech, Red Bull, and Foot Locker. Before joining Riot, Needham worked for Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Online Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Xbox.

The current co-heads of LoL Esports, Jarred Kennedy and Whalen Rozelle, will reportedly remain at Riot in new leadership positions. Kennedy will now lead a division focused on building and operating new businesses for the company, as well as spearhead its strategic partnerships. Rozelle, meanwhile, will lead new esports initiatives across the organization.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Gaming

  • Photo of John Needham, global head

    Riot Names John Needham New Global Head of LoL Esports

    John Needham is the new global head of “League of Legends'” professional esports league, Riot Games announced on Wednesday. As part of his new role, Needham will lead development of major LoL Esports events like The World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and the All-Star Event. He will also help increase the impact of regional leagues. “League [...]

  • spongebob-battle-remaster

    Classic Spongebob Squarepants Game Getting Remake, Multiplayer Mode

    “SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom” is getting remade for current gen consoles, and the 2003 game is also getting a multiplayer mode, publisher THQ Nordic announced Wednesday via an announcement trailer. The trailer is more of a teaser at only 20 seconds, but you can watch for yourself, above. The game is getting remade [...]

  • BTS World

    BTS World Free Mobile Game Release Date Set, Will Feature Original K-Pop Soundtrack

    The BTS Army will soon get the chance to virtually become managers to the world’s biggest K-pop group. The free game, BTS World, will be released June 26 worldwide (June 25 in the U.S.). It will feature an all-new, original soundtrack from BTS, including a sub-unit song by group members Jin, Jimin, and Jung Kook. [...]

  • borderlands-handsome

    Slew of 'Borderlands' Sales Hit For Summer

    This summer seems like a good time to catch up on “Borderlands,” as several games in the series are on sale ahead of the release of “Borderlands 3,” as can be seen on various online storefronts. We previously noted that “Borderlands: The Handsome Collection” is available as of Monday for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. [...]

  • Pokemon Sword and Shield

    'Pokemon Sword And Shield' Bringing Giant Pokemon Raids to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15

    “Pokemon Sword” and “Pokemon Shield”, the upcoming Pokemon-centric open-world role-playing games detailed during today’s Pokemon Direct, are coming to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15. This new RPG from developer Game Freak will feature an open world in which up to four players can raids against giant wild Pokemon across the Galar region. The giant Pokemon [...]

  • Pokemon

    Watch the Pokemon Sword and Shield Direct Right Here

    A Pokemon press conference will happen today at 6:00 a.m. PST, and you can watch it right here at Variety. The Direct event will offer some details on “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” the upcoming roleplaying Nintendo Switch games announced during the previous Pokemon Direct. Today’s Direct event will be 15 minutes long, slightly longer than the [...]

  • A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game

    A Second 'Vampire: The Masquerade' Game Is Coming This Year

    Publisher Paradox Interactive announced earlier this year it’s working on a sequel to the cult-classic role-playing game “Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines.” Now, a second game based on the popular World of Darkness IP is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. “Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York” is a single-player [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad