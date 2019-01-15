Riot Games Updates Company Values, Emphasizes ‘Fair and Equitable Processes’

Riot Games updated its company values for the first time since 2012, according to a post on its website.

Riot Games is the powerhouse behind “League of Legends,” a popular MOBA title fueled by Riot’s LA headquarters and 23 global offices.

The new values of Riot were formed after considering the feedback of the company’s 1,700 employees. While the 2012 values, or “manifesto” as Riot Games referred to it as, helped the company become arguably one of the most successful companies in the video game industry, the manifesto did not “evolve along with [Riot Games].”

The three company values selected are the following, according to the Riot Games website:

“We will continually invest in cultivating an environment where each and every Rioter is able to thrive and reach their peak performance.”

“We will strive for fair and equitable processes that Rioters can rely on.”

“Our leaders will live the values and actively promote them within their teams.”

The updated values are just one part of Riot Games’ objective to transform the company’s culture. In September, former Uber-exec Frances Frei was hired on to increase diversity and inclusion efforts after Riot issued an apology for its lack of inclusiveness the month before.

The rollout of changes comes after an expose on Riot’s “frat bro” culture released last year, and a subsequent harassment and discrimination lawsuit was filed in November.

Last month, Riot suspended COO Scott Gelb for “inappropriate and unprofessional behavior,” according to CEO Nicolo Laurent. Gelb is in the midst of a two-month, unpaid leave and will receive training after an investigation is conducted regarding lewd behavior, including allegations that Gelb touched employees inappropriately, among other claims.