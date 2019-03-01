Riot Appoints Chief Diversity Officer in Ongoing Inclusivity Efforts

Riot Games appointed Angela Roseboro as its first chief diversity officer, a role in which she will lead Riot’s ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts, the game developer announced Thursday via its website.

The announcement came just a day after the “League of Legends” developer offered up a six-month progress report on its efforts to correct the toxic culture at the company uncovered by an investigation last year which resulted in an apology and a promise to change from Riot.

Roseboro commented on her role, in which she will form new programs to increase inclusive culture at Riot.

“I’ve had the opportunity to meet some incredible Rioters who are passionate about creating a culture where everyone thrives together,” Roseboro said. “I was so taken by the heart and soul of this company and—in spite of setbacks or hurdles—I’m excited to be part of this journey. I can’t wait to get started and to do my part to make sure we have a culture that embraces the uniqueness of every Rioter and a community where everyone feels a sense of belonging.”

Roseboro has over 20 years of experience, and her most recent role was the global head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Dropbox. Emily Winkle, Riot’s chief people officer, commented on the choice to hire Roseboro in an internal email.

“We’ve been searching for the right person to help us become a positive force for [Diversity and Inclusion] in our industry and beyond, and I’m thrilled to welcome Angela to the team,” Winkle wrote. “I know I speak for the entire Riot leadership team when I say that we can’t wait for her to start. She brings with her experience and expertise that will allow us to truly blossom in our D&I efforts.”