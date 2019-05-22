Riot Forms Scholastic Association to Oversee School Esports Efforts

“League of Legends” developer Riot Games is forming a new governing body for its college and high school esports activities called the Riot Scholastic Association of America, it announced on Tuesday.

A board of advisors will work with a team at Riot to continue its scholastic esports support, including scaling competitive operations and creating a more inclusive student community, Riot said. The board is comprised of leaders from throughout the college esports industry. They include:

Mark Deppe – director of esports, University of California, Irvine; commissioner, NASEF

A.J. Dimick – director of esports operations, University of Utah

Erin Harvego – vice president of marketing, Big Ten Network

Carolayne Henry – senior associate commissioner, governance & legal affairs/SWA – Mountain West Conference

Kurt Melcher – executive director of esports, Robert Morris University; executive director of esports, Intersport

T.L. Taylor – director of research, AnyKey.org; professor – MIT

“When we established the first varsity college esports program in the country [at Robert Morris University] in 2014, I was largely inspired to do so because of ‘League of Legends,'” said Kurt Melcher. “As an increasing number of high schools and universities across the country build esports programs, it is important that a broad range of co-curricular perspectives are included to help shape the future of campus esports. Riot’s scholastic team is committed to creating great opportunity and establishing a more inclusive environment for all students. I look forward to expanding my efforts through the RSAA Board of Advisors.”

The college “League of Legends” season and championship will be governed by the RSAA effective immediately, Riot said. The RSAA will also work closely with the board on initiatives that extend and grow college esports.

“The formation of the RSAA represents Riot’s long term commitment to ‘League of Legends,’ and it’s development as an inclusive, multi-generational, college and high school sport,” said Michael Sherman, head of college for the RSAA. “As ‘League’ enters its 10th year, we’ve never been more committed to growing the ecosystem that supports it.”