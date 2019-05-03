Riot Stopping Specific Type of Mandatory Arbitration After Lawsuit is Resolved

“League of Legends” developer Riot Games will soon start giving new employees the option to opt-out of some mandatory arbitration requirements when they are hired, the company announced early Friday.

The decision, which was made during Riot’s bi-weekly all-company town hall Thursday night, is initially narrowly focused on a specific set of employees for a specific set of causes.

“As soon as current litigation is resolved, we will give all new Rioters the choice to opt-out of mandatory arbitration for individual sexual harassment and sexual assault claims,” according to a blog post on the company’s website. “At that time, we will also commit to have a firm answer around expanding the scope and extending this opt-out to all Rioters.

“We know that this resolution will not satisfy all Rioters. We understand and respect Rioters who choose to protest this decision on Monday, and admire their conviction and willingness to stand up for their beliefs.”

The promise to make changes to the company’s arbitration comes after Riot Games employees started planning a walkout for this coming Monday. The walkout is spurred by Riot’s attempts to end two lawsuits — both about sexism and misconduct at the studio — via forced arbitration.