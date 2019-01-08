Riot and Alienware Partner Up for ‘League of Legends’ Esports Deal

Riot Games partnered with Alienware for exclusive use of its hardware during official esports competitions, the companies announced Tuesday at CES 2019, in Las Vegas.
Alienware will power the esports competitions of “League of Legends” as official display partner in major events, including the “League of Legends” Championship Series and the League of Legends European Championship. Alienware will also power four international competitions: NA vs EU Rift Rivals, the Mid-Season Invitational, the World Championship, and the All-Star Event, according to a press release.
Competitors will use Alienware Aurora R8 desktops, along with AW2518H 240Hz G-sync gaming monitors. The universality of hardware used should make for a more even competition. Plus, the PCs will all run Dell’s SupportAssist, meaning any potential technical issues can be diagnosed proactively, “before they have a chance to critically impact a match,” according to the press release.