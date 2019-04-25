×
Echo Fox Owner Rick Fox to Leave Organization Over Racism (Report)

CREDIT: Echo Fox

Actor and former Los Angeles Lakers player Rick Fox is leaving Echo Fox, the esports organization he currently owns, after a shareholder allegedly used racist language in an email exchange, according to Dexerto.

In an email to all major stakeholders sent on Apr. 19, Fox said he intends to leave the organization as soon as he’s able to do so.

“The recent outrageous and abhorrent display of pure racism made by a significant Echo Fox shareholder as well as threats to my family have made it impossible for me to continue to remain associated with the company,” he wrote. “I will not support or be associated with such behavior and attitudes displayed at the shareholder level. Racism is an anathema to what my personal brand strives for and tolerating any form of discrimination such as this is not acceptable.”

Fox’s decision to leave apparently stems from an incident involving former Echo Fox CEO and head custodian of Twin Galaxies Jace Hall, according to Dexerto. During an internal dispute, a shareholder allegedly used the n-word to describe Hall, who’s African-American. Sources told Dexerto this isn’t the first time such language was used by that shareholder when speaking about both Hall and Fox.

“Most shareholders have tried to ignore this in the hope it goes away and this has forced Rick’s hand to leave,” one source said. “He obviously isn’t going to stand for that and was hoping the matter would be addressed on a shareholder level rather than just swept under the carpet.”

Fox bought “League of Legends” team Gravity Gaming for about $1 million and re-branded it as Echo Fox in late 2015. It currently has teams for games like “Mortal Kombat 11,” “Madden NFL,” “Apex Legends,” and “Fortnite.”

Variety contacted Echo Fox for comment and we’ll update this story if we hear back.

More Gaming

  • Echo Fox Owner Rick Fox to

    Echo Fox Owner Rick Fox to Leave Organization Over Racism (Report)

    Actor and former Los Angeles Lakers player Rick Fox is leaving Echo Fox, the esports organization he currently owns, after a shareholder allegedly used racist language in an email exchange, according to Dexerto. In an email to all major stakeholders sent on Apr. 19, Fox said he intends to leave the organization as soon as [...]

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Virtual Reality Game in

    ‘Peaky Blinders’ Virtual Reality Game Will Pitch Players Into the Action

    “Peaky Blinders” fans will be able to join the gang – virtually – in a new VR game that will allow players to interact with characters from the hit series. Start-up immersive studio Maze Theory teamed with the show’s producers and is making the game, which will launch in 2020. Artificial intelligence technology means characters [...]

  • 'Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers'

    'Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers' Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

    “Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers” is the next title in the long-running series from Atlas and Koei Tecmo, which re-imagines “Persona 5” as a “Dynasty Warriors”-style beat-’em-up for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game was announced on Thursday in a teaser trailer which showed protagonist Joker battling alongside his persona at the famed [...]

  • 'Farming Simulator 19' Boosts Focus Home

    'Farming Simulator 19' Boosts Focus Home Interactive Financial Results

    “Farming Simulator 19” played a significant role in lifting publisher Focus Home Interactive’s 2018-2019 financial results, with over two million copies sold in since last January. The game publisher released its financial results on Thursday, showing a strong Q4 (from January 2019 through to March) with quarterly revenue up $16 million and growth of 134% [...]

  • Magic Leap Donates 500 Headsets to

    Magic Leap Donates 500 Headsets to Epic Games' MegaGrants Initiative

    Magic Leap is donating 500 Magic Leap One Creator Edition headsets for Unreal Engine development via Epic Games’ MegaGrants program, it announced on Thursday during Unreal Engine Build: Detroit ’19. Under the MegaGrants program, developers can apply to receive a Magic Leap One device, free of charge, by filling out an online submission. There is [...]

  • Respawn: We're 100% Committed to Long-Term

    Respawn: We're 100% Committed to Long-Term Growth of 'Apex Legends'

    Developer Respawn Entertainment said it’s “100% committed to the long-term growth” of its new battle royale game “Apex Legends” in an open letter to the community on Thursday, even as it admitted the title’s rapid growth left the team some clear challenges. “To say that the launch of ‘Apex Legends’ exceeded our expectations would be [...]

  • Mixer Introduces AI-Powered Mixer Loot Feature

    Mixer Introduces AI-Powered Mixer Loot Feature

    Mixer is introducing a Mixer Loot, an AI-powered rewards experience in which Mixer users can earn in-game content by catching Mixer streams. Mixer Loot is a new way for viewers to earn content while watching their favorite streamers. It utilizes the same kind of AI-powered tech as HypeZone to scan streams on the platform and [...]

