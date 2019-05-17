‘Rick and Morty’ Getting a D&D Tabletop Game This Fall

“Rick and Morty” is getting the Dungeons & Dragons treatment later this year in a new tabletop adventure, Wizards of the Coast announced Friday.

“Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty: Tabletop Roleplaying Game Adventure” will include everything those looking to dive into D&D will need to get started. D&D partnered up with Adult Swim to bring the dysfunctional family of the popular animated show to the tabletop game in a boxed set. The adventure can accommodate up to five players, according to a press release.

The event also revealed that the “Rick and Morty” D&D comics are returning this fall in a new miniseries, called “Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons II: Painscape.” The first issue is coming out September 18.

The announcements for the new game kit and the return of the comic come during D&D Live 2019: The Descent, an event which gives a sneak peek at the new D&D storyline.

“Rick and Morty” certainly isn’t the first tv show to get D&D crossover treatment. Earlier this month, a D&D starter kit based on the “Stranger Things” universe was released, in which players can team up against the Demogorgon.

There’s no firm release date for the tabletop game just yet, but expect “Dungeons & Dragons vs Rick and Morty” to release sometime this fall.

Ahead of that, “Trover Saves the Universe,” from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, is coming out later this month, May 31 for PlayStation 4 and PSVR (and later to PC).