×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

“Return of the Obra Dinn” Wins IGF Seumas McNally Grand Prize

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lucas Pope

Return of the Obra Dinn” won this year’s Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival. The game was also the Excellence in Narrative winner.

Developer Lucas Pope won the same award, a pinnacle in independent game development, in 2014.

“Five years I won the award for ‘Paper’s Please’ and I said it was the peak of my career,” he said while accepting the award. “I still believe that, but the downhill ride from that peak has been pretty nice.”

The 21st annual Independent Games Festival took place Wednesday night in the midst of the weeklong Game Developers Conference. The award show, which honors innovation in game development and the best independent game developers, kicked off with host Meg Jayanth calling out the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, saying it was committed by a “monster who went to a mosque with murder in his heart” and that society needs to reject the sort of hate that fueled his attack.

The awards kicked off with an emotional win for “After Hours” — developed by Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk, and Abi Meekel — for Best Student Game. The team from Johannesburg’s University of the Witwatersrand took the stage to give a profanity-laced, but cheerful acceptance speech.

The winner of this year’s Nuovo Innovation Award, “Black Room,” was a browser-based narrative game designed by Cassie McQuater.

The Excellence in Audio winner was “Paratopic,” a horror adventure game by Arbitrary Metric.

The Excellence in Design winner was “Opus Magnum,” an alchemy puzzle game by Zachtronics.

The Excellence in Visual Arts winner was “Mirror Drop,” a 3D puzzle game by Ian Lilley.

The show also honored Jerry Lawson, who developed the technology to put games on game cartridges. He created the game cartridges while helping to develop the Fairchild Channel F video game console. Lawson died in 2011.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Gaming

  • "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wins

    "Return of the Obra Dinn" Wins IGF Seumas McNally Grand Prize

    “Return of the Obra Dinn” won this year’s Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival. The game was also the Excellence in Narrative winner. Developer Lucas Pope won the same award, a pinnacle in independent game development, in 2014. “Five years I won the award for ‘Paper’s Please’ and I said it was [...]

  • Rebellion is Putting Players Back Behind

    Rebellion is Putting Players Back Behind Enemy Lines in Remastered 'Sniper Elite V2'

    Only seven years after the original “Sniper Elite V2” came out, Rebellion is developing a remastered version of the game for modern platforms. While the new version includes some new features and technical improvements, the gameplay will remain mostly the same. “We’re not trying to alter the gameplay to much since it holds up really [...]

  • Watch the 2019 Game Developers Choice

    Watch the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards Here

    The 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards and 2019 IGF Awards are happening on Wednesday, Mar. 20 starting at 6:30 p.m. PT, and you can watch all of it here at Variety. Both ceremonies will stream back-to-back on Twitch and Mixer. We’ve also embedded the stream in the player below. Watch live video from GDC on [...]

  • 'No Man's Sky's Disastrous, Wonderful, Amazing

    'No Man's Sky's Disastrous, Wonderful, Amazing Journey

    Hello Games’ ‘No Man’s Sky’ is a story of redemption. But the 2016 launch of the procedurally generated space exploration game was an unmitigated disaster. In addition to complaints about the game’s relatively basic loop, players quickly discovered that promised multiplayer support was completely absent at launch. Those features were later added in July 2018, [...]

  • Final Episode of Telltale's 'The Walking

    Final Episode of Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' Arrives Mar. 26

    Clementine’s journey is coming to an end after seven years. The final episode of Telltale Games’ “The Walking Dead,” called “Take Us Back,” arrives Mar. 26 on consoles and PC. “It’s time for the end. After years of fighting to survive, Clementine is now the leader of a community of lost children, and they’re depending [...]

  • 'Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Update Adds

    'Sea of Thieves' Anniversary Update Adds the Arena, New Storyline

    Rare’s online pirate game “Sea of Thieves” is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a large content update, the developer announced on Wednesday. The Anniversary Update launches on Apr. 30 and adds a new, epic storyline called “Tall Tales — Shores of Gold” that will delve deeper into the game’s pirate lore. It features all-new characters, [...]

  • University of Pittsburgh Students Resurrect The

    University of Pittsburgh Students Resurrect The Magnavox Odyssey

    Students at the University of Pittsburgh’s Vibrant Media Lab are re-engineering the Magnavox Odyssey, the first-ever commercial home video game console released in 1972. About 350,000 Magnavox Odyssey units were ever sold, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. The OdysseyNow Project aims to recreate the console and reconnect it to its original [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad